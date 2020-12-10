COVID-19 has reshaped most of 2020 into an unfamiliar routine and now holiday schedule, but, Tallassee's First United Methodist Church is working hard to spread the Christmas cheer without putting people at risk of catching the virus, using technology.
FUMC will present via Facebook Live the Shadow Nativity Drama, which tells the story of Christ's birth, and will be complemented by songs of the season performed by choirs, ensembles, and handbells on Dec. 13 beginning at 6 p.m.
While the production will not air until later this week, behind the scenes, Jerry Cunningham and his son, Jordan, have put hours of work into this production.
"We already recorded the men's choir. We recorded them weeks ago," Jerry said.
During a typical year, the church on Jordan Avenue will open its doors to the public for this event, but this year has been anything but typical.
"Because of COVID, we are recording the program this year," Jerry said. "It's a shadow drama that will have a lot of music along with it. We will have the typical presentation, but it will be on Facebook and it won't have a live audience. It will be a video format that lasts about 50 minutes. It's actually been prerecorded and then it is edited to make the program."
Viewers will experience a wide variety of musical media.
"It will have scripture, the shadow dramatization of scenes, and of course it will have choirs, soloists, and instrumentalists," Jerry said.
Jordan oversees the technology needed to produce the program, while Jerry organizes the evening's lineup.
"He's the biggest cog in this whole wheel," Jerry said of son Jordan. "There is no doubt about it, we couldn't put a presentation like this together without him and his abilities."
Jordan has an extensive background in production lighting first began working with dad about 17 years ago.
"I first taught him how to run sound when he was 12 years old," Jerry said. "From there, he picked up things on his own."
When the COVID-19 health pandemic hit, it pushed the 29-year-old to try new things.
"He realized he had to find a way to stream, and video and do things online."
With the new platform, FUMC can reach every member of the community in the comfort of their home.
"Anyone can see it," Jerry said.
To watch the program, go to the FUMC Facebook page this Sunday, Dec., 13, at 6 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/FUMCTallassee