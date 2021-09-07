The Funtastic Fort in the Carrville community of east Tallassee is now closed to the public and will soon be under renovation to replace the current wooden structure that is currently in use at the park.
There were already plans in place to close the park to replace the playground equipment, but after vandals damaged picnic tables, knocked down a portion of fencing, and caused other destruction to the park, city officials decided to close the park early.
"We were already planning on closing it Monday," Miller said.
There is an open investigation in the vandalism case.
"We have really good cameras," Miller said.
The new facility will be better protected from would-be vandals.
"By the time we are done with the park, there's not going to be any wood left. The only things that will be wooded are the pavilion and the gazebo but we want metal picnic tables, we are going to replace all the equipment. So, basically, if they want to break anything, they will have to have a chainsaw."
Currently, the Funtastic Fort is a massive wooden structure. But soon, that will be a thing of the past.
The council voted earlier this year to replace a portion of the current wooden play structure with new playground equipment. However, after further considerations, those plans have shifted.
The new plan includes removing the entire wooden structure, according to the Tallassee Recreation center's Megan Miller.
"We thought about saving some of it and putting in a piece and keeping it until we could figure it out but then we got to thinking about the liability of it beginning half of a structure. If we didn't do it just right the playground inspector could come in and say that will not work. So, we are just going to tear everything down at one time."
The council voted to fund a large playground structure and the Rec Center plans to utilize funds in the upcoming fiscal budget to add two additional play pieces. These pieces of playground equipment will be accessible to everyone.
"We budgeted for a toddler piece and musical activity that any child can play with. We are getting two new toddler swings and two new harness swings. Anyone will be able to use the harness swings."
These new playground pieces are ADA compliant.
"The musical activity center, you will be able to walk in and play and wheelchairs can fit. Technically, all playground equipment made now is ADA compliant," Miller said.
The new park will have less playground equipment; however, this will leave more green space for community events and other functions.
"It's still going to be a huge playground, but you are going to have a grassy area to play ball or let the kids run around or a blanket picnic,” Miller said. “We would love to have a family fun day at the park and we'll have room for face painting, balloons, snow cones.”
The new playground will be safer and more parent-friendly.
"Everything will be so much more visible. You will be able to sit under the gazebo or the pavilion and see everything," Miller said. "If we want to hold a community movie night, there will be space for that."
A portion of the new playground will be installed on Oct. 11 and the park is expected to reopen in November. The toddler play area and the musical activity will be ordered in the coming weeks and should be delivered by December. The Funtastic Fort's collective completion date is expected to be in early spring of next year.