The Funtastic Fort in East Tallassee received some TLC this weekend thanks to members of the Tallassee Fire Department, the Tallassee Recreation Center, some city officials, and a few members of the community.
The cleanup began at 8 a.m. Saturday morning with volunteers cleaning, painting, replacing rotten boards and landscaping the popular park.
The playground is predominantly constructed of wood and, according to recreation center director Tammy Merrett, it has had ongoing issues.
A photo of a broken swing was recently posted on Facebook and, once it reached the right set of eyes, a cleanup was quickly scheduled for the park.
"Eric Jones, the fire chief, reached out to me and said his guys wanted to do a service project,” Merrett said. “They came over and looked at the park. They have some very talented contractors that are contractors/firemen/painters. We're very excited to have that kind of talent in the city. They came over and assessed what was needed."
Not only did members of TFD volunteer to do the work, but local businesses also donated the supplies needed to make the repairs.
"True Value donated the lumber," Merrett said. "Russell Do-It Center in Dadeville donated some paint supplies. We've had a lot of help from local businesses."
While the event was rapidly organized to make the park a safer place for visitors, some members of the community did come out to help clean up and make repairs at the park.
"We had some people just show up (Saturday) morning," Merrett said. "A guy and his daughter came up and said, 'Hey, we want to paint.’ We had some good help."
There may be an additional cleanup day in the Funtastic Fort's near future, but this weekend the dedicated group of volunteers made a lot of progress in little time.
"I have someone coming to do some landscaping so we are trying to get as much done as we can," Merrett said.
Volunteers replaced worn-out tire swings, repaired the rotten wooden structure, primed three mural walls that will soon be painted and more.
"We painted some of the play structures,” Merrett said. “The Mayor (Johnny Hammock) and his wife (Kim) came over (Saturday) morning and painted the racecar so we had a little bit of help from everybody.”
The Funtastic Fort is a popular place to hold a child’s party. The rental fee for the pavilion is $40 for a two-hour period and the fee for the gazebo is $15 for a two-hour period. Fees must be paid prior to the reservation date. Reservations for the pavilion or gazebo are made by calling the recreation department at 334-283-4726.