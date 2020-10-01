Members of the Tallassee Fire Department and the Tallassee Recreation Center are joining forces with Tallassee High School students and community members to make some much-needed repairs at the Funtastic Fort in East Tallassee.
While the Recreation Center oversees the Funtatstic Fort, the men and women at TFD are spearheading the upcoming cleanup and repairs that will make the park a better place for the community.
"Eric Jones and some of the Fire Department guys are taking the lead on this with our people and anyone who wants to come help," Director of the Tallassee Recreation Center, Tammy Merrett said.
The group of volunteers already have a list of repairs that they plan to tackle.
"We will be pressure washing, replacing rotten wood, painting, and anything else that needs to be done," Merrett said.
Organizers will be at the park early Saturday morning.
"We will start sometime before 8 a.m. and work until we get to a good stopping point," she said.
According to Merrett, the community members are encouraged to participate.
"The more the merrier," she said.
The clean-up stemmed from a Facebook post showing a broken link on a swing chain at the park.