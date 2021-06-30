The Funtastic Fort in the Carrville community of east Tallassee will soon be under renovation after members of the city council made a motion to purchase new playground equipment that would replace the current wooden structure that is currently in use at the park.
"The Funtastic Fort is coming to the end of its life," Mayor John Hammock said.
According to Hammock, other cities are having the same issue with wooden playground equipment.
"We are not the only municipality that this form of playground. Their's looks about like ours. They have wooden boards, rotten nails, coming out," he said.
In October of last year, there was an effort to rejuvenate the park, but more work is needed.
"The fire department, me and Tammy and some of the other Rec employees at the time had a day where we put some new boards up there and painted some things, but I think we need some new equipment. It's a safety concern," Hammock said.
Because of the safety issue, one member of the council asked if the park should be immediately closed to the public.
"If it's a safety concern, why can't we lock the gates," councilmember Jeremy Taunton asked.
Another council member asked if the plan to purchase a new playground is something that can be accelerated.
"This is something that we can go ahead and get done, now," councilmember Terrell Brown asked.
The estimated cost of this phase one playground overhaul is $20,000, which will come from the city's general fund budget. However, according to Tallassee Public Information Officer, Griffin Pritchard, city officials are working to secure grant funding for phase two at the Funtastic Fort, which will further expand the playground facility.
The Funtastic Fort is Ward 7 and according to council member Fred Randall Huey, who presents the Ward, he has heard from constituents who have voiced concerns about the current playground equipment.
The new playground will be a hybrid that's made up of the salvageable playground pieces in place and a new composite-based playground.
"This will be a starting point and we will build off of it," Hammock explained. "It gives the kids something to play on."
Councilmembers Sarah Hill and Jeremy Taunton asked if the new playground will be ADA compliant.
"Is there anything for handicapped children," Taunton asked.
"We need handicapped equipment at the same playground location as the playground," Hill said.
Pritchard then explained that he was working on a grant that creates a handicapped-accessible play area at Carl Wayne Mullins Park, which is also in east Tallassee. However, councilmember Hill made it clear that Funtastic Fort must also include ADA-compliant facilities.
"At the Funtasic Fort, as long as you have handicapped accessible and general play in the same area," Hill continued.
Hammock said he is confident that an ADA-compliant play area will be included in the new plan.
"I'm sure we can find something," he said.