The city pool has been in operation since 1954, but its future is in question. The pool was built by Mt. Vernon Mills and eventually given to the City of Tallassee. It has been a popular hangout for kids and teenagers for decades but that will not be the case this summer.
According to Tallassee Mayor John Hammock, the pool is losing water at a rapid rate and the cost of chemicals to treat the pool is quickly adding up. With mounting infrastructure needs in multiple departments, the city is facing a tough decision.
"For many years the city has maintained this pool, but like everything, it has a shelf life. I believe we're coming to the end of it," Hammock said in a social media post.
Hammock said as a Tallassee native, he spent many summers at the pool.
"I have so many great memories, jumping off the diving board, swimming in this pool. My grandmother lived on Sims Avenue and I grew up over on Clay Street in Carville. Used to walk to the pool, ride the bike, had a season pass," Hammock said.
However, with a loss of about 40,000 gallons of water a month, maintaining the pool has become a difficult task, and because of this, only the Tallassee Tiger Sharks will be allowed access to the pool this summer.
"We're trying our best to keep this pool maintained, just for the swim team right now, to let them finish out their season," Hammock said. "When you lose that much water, you have to keep adding water from a hosepipe, it's almost impossible to keep the chemicals in it."
A fundraising campaign that would benefit the pool was suggested.
"If someone wants to start a fundraising campaign or something with small businesses and a lot of the industries here in town, I will help you. But I can't do this alone. We have large industries like Neptune, GKN, AES, and places like that," Hammock said.
A new municipal pool has been a topic of discussion for many years. There have been plans to build a new pool along with a new Rec. Center on AL Hwy. 229. There were plans to build a new pool next to the girls' softball fields in Carrville. But with multimillion-dollar price tags, those plans never came to fruition.
Mayor Hammock said those plans were never realistic because the city was near its constitutional debt limit when they were put into place.
"When I came into office, we only had $111,000 in the checking account, and we were $1.1 million away from our constitutional debt limit. What that means is, even if we wanted to build a pool, we couldn't. We didn't have the money, and not much has changed," Hammock explained.
Hammock said that to build a new swimming pool and the needed facilities to go with it, it would cost over $2 million.
While it would take a massive fundraising campaign to build a new swimming pool, Hammock said he and his wife Kimberly who own a business in downtown Tallassee would make the first pledge.
"We'll go ahead and pledge $500 from our business," he said. "We'll be the first one, Urban Tails will pledge $500 toward the pool. So, we need to get about two more million dollars in pledges."