Members of the Tallassee City Council and Mayor Johnny Hammock showed their gratitude to retiring city clerk Barbara Garnett.
Garnett has served as the clerk for 25 years under three administrations. Garnett worked under Hammock, Bobby Payne and George McCain.
Hammock expressed his gratitude to Garnett saying as a new mayor, she helped make his transition to the mayor's seat go smoothly.
"Barbara has done more in the past 25 years than anyone has in my opinion," Hammock said.
"Not only for the City of Tallassee but also for the city employees. She has worked with three mayors. Basically, I didn't know anything when I came into office and she helped guide me through the choppy waters, so to speak. I'll forever be in debt to Barbara Garnett. I don't know if you know how much I really appreciate it."
"Often, when you work with someone, you spend more time with that person than you do with your spouse. We are a family. Barbara, I am really going to miss you and I really appreciate all your hard work.”
After Hammock expressed his gratitude to Garnett, he presented her with a Key to City on behalf of the council.
During the council's reports, council members each took a moment to show gratitude to Garnett for the years of hard work and dedication she put in over the quarter-century she served as the city clerk.
"Under you, with you and now for you," council-member Jeremy Taunton said. "I'm proud to have worked with you and I hate to see you go. And I agree, there has been nobody who has run the city like you."
Council-member Damian Carr said, "Mrs. Barbara, if I could say ‘thank you' a thousand times, it would not be enough for all you have done for the city. You're going to be truly missed.”
Councilman Darryl Wilson thanked Garnett for her years of service to the city and its citizens.
"I also want to thank you, Barbara, for everything you have done and more than others," Wilson
said. "They don't realize what you have done even right here in city hall but the mayor and the staff will soon learn that they will some big shoes that are going to have to fill. Hopefully, they can mature and if we give them the support like we did you to learn and go forward and thank you for all your help and years of dedication to the city."
Councilmen Bill Godwin, who worked with Garnett longer than any other councilmember,
showed his appreciation to Garnett.
"We have worked together for many years," Godwin said. "It has been tremendous working with you and I appreciate you."
Council member David Stough closed the council's reports, also expressing his gratitude for Garnett and what she’s done during her tenure.
"I want to wish Barbara many years of enjoyment and relaxation in her retirement," Stough said.
"Retirement is a big step in life. I know she has it under control. With that being said, I want to thank you for the service that you have given the City of Tallassee and all you have done. Words can't express what you do and the help that you have given me over the last seven years when I was elected as city council and I really appreciate it."
In closing Garnett kept her words short and sweet as she tried not to cry.
"I've truly enjoyed working with you," Garnett said trying to hold back tears.
Councilmember Jeremy Taunton then made a special motion that passed unanimously.
"I make a motion for a hug," Taunton said.
Godwin seconded it and all were in favor then they all hugged.