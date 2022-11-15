McKenzie Ray lived only 20 years, but she lived a full life.
Leukemia may have taken her earthly body but not her spirit. Monday, friends and family celebrated the life of Ray in one of her favorite places — Jordan Hare Stadium. It’s a place where a random encounter was the start of inspiration for Sammie Coates. But Ray’s story started years earlier — June 20, 2002.
“She was a little girl who loved life, lived it to the fullest, had a great time, loved twirling batons, swimming, all the little things little girls loved to do,” Ray’s father Tommy said. “On May 4, 2013, her world stopped, so did ours on a dime. That day was the day she turned into something different. She had to go from being this little girl carefree in life to fighting for her life. Being thrust upon the field of life and becoming this amazing warrior and a light for hope, a life with Jesus Chirst.”
Tommy was looking for anything to help his daughter. Kenzie would go to the Auburn game on Sept. 14, 2013 to visit with the majorettes of the Auburn University Marching Band to twirl batons, something she loved to do. Tommy was seeking more. While Kenzie was getting an infusion, Tommy researched and found out Auburn football player Shon Coleman also fought leukemia. Ray was just outside the gates on that September day after the ballgame, sitting on a Gator, weak from the day’s activities and just steps from where McKenzie’s life was celebrated Monday. A chance encounter not only changed McKenzie’s life but Coates too.
Tommy said Kenzie was struggling with treatments and unsure what life would bring.
“He is the one that changed Kenzie forever,” Tommy said. “I could see it in her eyes. I could see she was giving up, and didn't have much hope. But when Sammie came out, Sammie saw her and sat down beside her. That was the moment that changed McKenzie and shook her soul, lifted her spirits. It turned into this awesome resilient cancer fighting machine that would not lose. He made her unstoppable for a long time.”
The encounter blossomed and Coates and McKenzie would talk, visit and communicate — become great friends. Coates would visit McKenzie as she was on a ventilator unsure of the future. Coates would hold her hand and pray. McKenzie would make it.
Coates isn’t sure how he turned McKenzie around but is sure McKenzie influenced him.
“There are times I can’t fight because I’m tired from work,” Coates said. “To see her do it consistently over and over really taught me something about life that I would never take for granted. I’m so thankful God blessed me with her in my life.”
McKenzie was 11 when she was diagnosed with leukemia and Coates said her determination to live moved him.
“She was very inspirational,” Coates said. “She was always full of joy despite fighting cancer. She had a lot of fight in her. Someone that age that could fight that hard, it tells you a lot about that person. She would never give up after many times being told otherwise. She was just a gift from God.”
Tommy was always trying to find things to help McKenzie, new treatments and food.
“Her momma was her best friend, doctor, mother, caregiver, all those things,” Tommy said. “But me, my role as a dad was different. I was constantly searching for something to fix it. As a dad, that’s what we do is fix things and I couldn’t. I wanted to make it easier on her.”
Making it easier meant catering to McKenzie’s wants as the family traveled across the country.
“She had to have a great place to stay,” Tommy said. “She had to have the best rental cars with the best sound system because she listened to a lot of music. A lot of good songs, funny songs, she had me singing and carrying on and all the things we did to laugh together.”
The third thing was food.
“We had to eat,” Tommy said. “We had to find a wing place. I don’t care if it was in Philadelphia, Seattle, Washington. If you like wings, just call me and I will tell you where they are. When we were in Philadelphia she didn’t like Philly food. She had me drive her over to Cherry Hill, New Jersey to Cracker Barrel. That was Southern food and that is what she really loved.”
Those hospital visits got to be frustrating — little hope for McKenzie as doctors would put a hand on her back as they delivered the bad news. But Tommy would seek help.
“I have been on the rooftops of several hospitals begging and pleading, shaking my fists at the heavens above, ‘Why? Why?,” Tommy said. “Then I would come back into the room. She would be sitting there and had that smile. She would just look at me. She knew I had been pitching a fit on top of the hospital.”
McKenzie would bring her father back to earth with her all too frequent request.
“She would say, ‘I’m hungry. I got to eat,’” Tommy said.
For nine and half years the Rays would search for McKenzie’s miracle. The process would let her finish with the Class of 2020 at Reeltown High School. While McKenzie may not have found her cure, she paved the path for future McKenzies
“She was real selfless,” Tommy said. “She offered herself up to clinical trials. She wanted to get cured. She did. She wanted to help other people she knew would come behind her and needed the same things she needed.”
Tommy said McKenzie asked about a miracle just a few weeks ago.
“She asked my wife, ‘What if my miracle is dying and being with the Lord?’” Tommy said. “That shook me hard. I couldn’t understand it.”
Tommy said since McKenzie’s “healing” on Nov. 4, the family has received numerous messages.
“She leaves such a legacy behind,” Tommy said. “We get emails, texts and calls from all across America from doctors that tell us thank you and they have no words. McKenzie was such a shining star with them. Now she will leave a long lasting impression.”
Carrville Baptist Church Pastor Lonnie Skinner said he wasn’t quite ready to talk about McKenzie’s eulogy with her as he thought she would always have more time. But Skinner said McKenzie’s message is comforting.
“She said, ‘You can say what you want to about me and my crazy mom and daddy, but you make sure you tell those people about Jesus Christ,’” Skinner said.
Coates said he has every item McKenzie ever gave to him.
“I know she is in a better place,” Coates said. “She is healthy. She is not having to get over cancer, get treatments. She is not having to fly across the globe to get bad news over and over again. God blessed her to be an angel here on Earth. She was a gift from God to be here as long as she was. She got to touch so many people. She got to show people it’s OK to fight.”
Tommy knows he will see his daughter again but it doesn’t mean McKenzie’s death is painless for him and the family.
“She touched so many, but she touched me the most,” Tommy said. “I’m gonna miss her but I do feel good in the fact that we were able to have her for nine and half years and enjoy each and every moment. We crammed that nine and half years to cover a lifetime. We will always have that. One day we'll be together again.”