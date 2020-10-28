Are you in need of a hearing aid but are having financial difficulties? The Miracle-Ear Foundation's Miracle Mission 2020 Gift of Sound Program maybe be able to help.
The foundation is offering this program is to assist underserved hearing-impaired individuals who have no other resources for hearing solutions.
This program provides hearing aids and hearing support services at no cost to families or individuals who have significantly limited incomes, who are unable to afford the high costs of quality hearing instruments, and who have exhausted all possible resources for their hearing health.
The deadline to apply for the Miracle Mission 2020 Gift of Sound Program is Friday. Some conditions must be met to apply for this program.
• Applicant must have a hearing loss that requires amplification (hearing aids).
• Applicant has no other resources available. Other resources include, but are not limited to: insurance, state Medicaid program, VA or vocational rehab, state or locally provided/funded programs, other charity sources.
• Applicant must be denied financing options available by the store.
• Applicant's total household income must be at or below the chart provided to qualify and demonstrate personal inability to financially provide for hearing health. Please note this is not the only eligibility criteria, this is one component of the overall requirements.
• Applicant must complete an application form and provide a current audiogram.
• Children 18 years and younger must have medical clearance dated within the last six months signed by a physician (MD, ENT). While medical clearances are encouraged for adults, a signed medical waiver is acceptable.
• Applicant must possess a family commitment to intervention, rehabilitation, and necessary follow-up services, which is especially important for a child applicant as they grow.
• Applicant must be a resident or citizen of the U.S. or Puerto Rico
Repeat adult applicants will not be considered if they received hearing aids through the Foundation within five years of the new application submission. Child applicants will be considered every three years if the family still fits the eligibility criteria. Repeat applicants must submit a new application.
If you fit within the eligibility requirements and have carefully reviewed the criteria for income, assets, and hearing loss, you may be eligible for services from the Miracle-Ear Foundation.
Applicants must contact their local Miracle-Ear store to submit the application, supporting documents, and application fee ($150 adults only).
The Miracle-Ear store will make its referral and forward your application to the Miracle-Ear
Foundation for approval. Qualified applicants will receive notification by mail within four weeks of requesting additional documentation, or with notification that your application has been approved or denied services. For more details on the process, refer to page one on How the Gift of Sound Program Works or for other questions about eligibility, call 1-800-234-5422 or go to https://miracleearmission2020.org/tuskegee/.
Applications can be mailed to Miracle-Ear of Auburn, 1888 Ogletree Road Suite160, Auburn, AL 36801, or, Miracle-Ear of Montgomery, 2400 Zelda Rd., 200-4 Montgomery, AL 36106.