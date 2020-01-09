Never fear to cookie lovers who love to support a great cause, as Girl Scouts will soon hit neighborhoods with their beloved cookies. They’ll have order sheets in tow for Lemonades, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites and many more of their famous cookies.
From Jan. 17 until March 1, residents will find Girl Scouts showing off their cookie-selling skills by participating in booth sales and cookie drive-thrus at local retail locations. The more cookies girls sell, the more earnings they have to power impactful community projects and personal enrichment experiences, such as STEM activities and traveling. One-hundred percent of the net revenue of cookies stays local.
Girl Scouts refreshed cookie packaging, with the same great taste according to a release, continues to emphasize what the cookie program is all about, and the updated images feature current Girl Scouts taking part in a diverse range of experiences available to members, from adventure-packed camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking action to improve their communities.
This year’s cookie lineup includes Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Shortbread, Lemonades, Thanks-A-Lot, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, S’mores and the gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip. This year will also be the last year to purchase Thanks-A-Lots, so fans are encouraged to stock their freezers full.
Returning this year, Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama will pay for half of the shipping when purchasers buy between five and 12 boxes from a Girl Scout online. Gift boxes of cookies for a special someone will be available again online as well.
Not only are the cookies loved by many for their taste, but the cookies also teach the girls financial literacy. The Girl Scout cookie program is the nation’s largest girl-led business and the leading financial literacy program for girls. Through the cookie program, girls learn five essential skills to leadership: goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics.
To learn more about the cookie program and to find out where Girl Scouts are selling in the area, visit girlscoutssa.org.
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama serves more than 5,000 girls, ages 5 to 17, and 2,500 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) to change the world. Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls and has been for more than 100 years and is a recent recipient of the Montgomery Impact Maker Award. With programming across 30 counties, GSSA offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate or join call 800-239-6636 or visit www.girlscoutssa.org.