Girl Scouts needs volunteers

Girl Scouts is a unique, proven leadership development platform that pairs girls from ages 5 to 18 and into adulthood with reliable, caring female role models and advisors that will help prepare them to take on leadership roles in life.
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama (GSSA) is requesting volunteers to help shape the go-getters, visionaries, adventurers and trailblazers of tomorrow.
"Help us guide and inspire girls in your community as they embrace new challenges, build important skills, and take the lead," Girl Scout CEO Karlyn Edmonds said in a release. "We cannot do this without the community stepping up to help us build the next generation of female leadership."
At Girl Scouts, there are volunteer opportunities for anyone interested from troop roles to role models. Time is valuable and whether it's contributing a day, weeks or the entire year, it all begins with the volunteers.
"As a volunteer, I try to introduce my girls to new experiences that show them they're capable of so much more than they ever imagined — from ax throwing, archery and camping, to coding, robotics and financial literacy," GSSA volunteer Sue Williams said. "The impact, memories and excitement you'll gain from becoming a volunteer is unimaginable."
Volunteer Ashley Cuesta said, "Being a volunteer has to be one of the most rewarding things I've ever done. As you work to help mold and shape these girls into strong, confident, and courageous young ladies, it has a way of doing the same to you. I've also made so many lifelong friends through volunteering. I think everyone should be a Girl Scout volunteer.”
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama serves more than 5,000 girls and 2,500 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) to change the world. “We're the preeminent leadership development organization for girls for more than 100 years,” the release said. “With programming across 30 counties, GSSA offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success.”
Adult volunteers are vital for the survival of continuing the best leadership experience for girls in the world. For more information on how to volunteer or become a Girl Scout, visit girlscoutssa.org or call 800-239-6636.