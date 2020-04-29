With all of the stress and worry looming over the state due to COVID-19, Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama found a way to bring light and joy through the comforting deliciousness of Girl Scout cookies.
GSSA decided to donate its leftover cookies from the 2020 Cookie Program, which ended March 1, to local food banks, healthcare workers and truck drivers, according to a press release.
So far, GSSA has donated 450 boxes of cookies to Jackson Hospital and Baptist Health, including Baptist’s new coronavirus care clinic. The cookies went directly to healthcare workers operating the new offsite coronavirus care clinic and those working around the clock in emergency rooms.
The council has also made special deliveries to the Meals on Wheels program for homebound seniors and FourStar Freightliner.
"Our thoughts are with all of those on the frontlines working hard to keep our community healthy and thriving,” GSSA CEO Karlyn Edmonds said in a release. "We hope that these cookies help spread a little positivity and cheer here in the River Region during this difficult time."
Giving back is in Girl Scouts’ DNA and GSSA is committed to supporting its local communities.
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama serves more than 5,000 girls, ages 5 to 17, and 2,500 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go getter, Innovator, Risk taker, Leader) to change the world.
Its the preeminent leadership development organization for girls and has been for more than 100 years. It is also a recent recipient of the Montgomery Impact Maker Award. With programming across 30 counties, GSSA offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate or join call 800-239-6636 or visit www.girlscoutssa.org.