Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama (GSSA) will be hosting a one-day membership drive on Thursday, Aug. 19. For this one day only, any new girl that signs up to be a Girl Scout will receive a free one-year membership. This membership will be valid for one year. Girls will have the option to join existing troops, or aspiring troop leaders will be able to form their own.
Girl Scouts offers leadership development experience for girls across the world. Girl Scouts isn’t just a moment, it’s a movement dedicated to building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.
Girl Scouts has unparalleled programming proven to unleash girl’s potential. Research shows that girls learn best where they’re encouraged to try new things, develop a range of skills, take on leadership roles, and just have fun being themselves.
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama serves more than 5,000 girls, ages 5-17 and 2,500 adults who believe in the power of community, leadership, and friendship to change the world. We’re the preeminent leadership development organization for girls for more than 100 years. With programming across 30 counties, GSSA offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of
leadership, adventure, and success.
Not a Girl Scout yet? No problem. Troops are forming now. To join volunteer, reconnect, or donate go to www.girlscoutssa.org/join or call 1-800-239-6636.