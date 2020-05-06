Incumbent Tallassee City Council councilmember Bill Godwin has announced his bid for reelection. Godwin currently serves as mayor pro tem and chairs the city’s finance committee.
Godwin said he is very pleased with the dedication and hard work of the mayor and council over the past 3 ½ years to implement processes necessary to align the city’s revenue with the ever-increasing cost of city operations.
He said this has created a more realistic and effective operational budget which now exceeds $10 million annually. Godwin also said he is especially proud of the mayor and a majority of the councilmembers for having the vision and commitment necessary for the realignment of the city’s tax base which helps to ensure that the city is capturing and maximizing potential revenue sources which are critical in providing city services.
Godwin said he is also very pleased in the last 3 ½ years the city has received over $4.5 million in grants, some of which will soon be used to renovate Tallassee’s downtown area as well as to demolish 27 unsightly structures throughout the city.
Also, on several occasions, the city’s bond structure has been restructured to a more favorable rate. Several city-owned properties have been sold which have generated revenue and have become or soon should become assets for Tallassee. In addition, the city has approved an annual appropriation of $1.4 million to Tallassee City Schools for the construction of a new high school.
Godwin said the above-mentioned accomplishments by the city over the past few years are significant, but they are only representative of improvements that have occurred or soon will occur in Tallassee.
Godwin thanks everyone for their continued support and promises to continue working hard in an efficient manner to make sure the city will move in a positive direction to make the quality of life improve for each citizen.