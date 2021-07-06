The Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center, or GPAC, at Auburn University has put together a fall 2021 lineup that includes more than a dozen performances and boasts several legendary names from the worlds of classical, rock, folk, bluegrass and soul.
Standout performers Kenny G, The Beach Boys, Patti LaBelle, Melissa Etheridge and Ziggy Marley highlight a top-notch list that will make the fall season a must-see at GPAC for music fans.
The fall season officially begins Friday, Aug. 13, with an outdoor concert titled “Not Our First Goat Rodeo: Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Chris Thile, with guest Aoife O’Donovan.” The Grammy Award-winning supergroup, who are reuniting for the first time in nearly a decade, will perform a collection of all-new music from their self-titled album released in 2020. The group’s upcoming nationwide tour includes only nine engagements, and their stop at the Gogue Center is one of only two scheduled on the East Coast.
In September, the Gogue Center will present bluegrass icon Del McCoury and the Del McCoury Band, Grammy-nominated R&B singer Candi Staton and LA-based folk-rockers Dawes with special guest Erin Rae.
Saxophone legend Kenny G, reggae star Ziggy Marley and rock goddess Melissa Etheridge are slated for dates in October, as are The Beach Boys, who are returning for a second engagement at the Gogue Center following their sold-out inaugural season concert. Chart-topping bluegrass singer-songwriter Sierra Hull and blues rock guitarist Boz Scaggs will also perform in October.
The Gogue Center will welcome the “Godmother of Soul” and Grammy Hall of Famer Patti LaBelle, as well as award-winning humorist and Auburn alumna Jeanne Robertson, in November.
The fall season will conclude with matinee and evening performances of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical”—the center’s first Broadway production since reopening in spring 2021—on Sunday, Dec. 12.
While most performances will return to the Walter Stanley and Virginia Katharyne Evans Woltosz Theatre, a few select engagements will be presented outdoors at the Amphitheatre at the City of Auburn Lawn and Porch. A complete schedule of all fall 2021 performances with dates, times and venues is listed below.
Tickets for newly added performances—Kenny G, The Beach Boys, Ziggy Marley and Melissa Etheridge—are currently limited to Gogue Center sponsors and subscribers. Access to these performances will be granted to the general public beginning Tuesday, July 6. Tickets for all other performances are available now.
Tickets purchased for rescheduled performances—including those purchased as part of a subscription package from either the inaugural or 2020-21 seasons—are still valid, and admission will be honored on the rescheduled date.
For more information on fall 2021 performances, visit the Gogue Center’s website. Tickets may be purchased by telephone at 334-844-TIXS (8497) or online. Tickets also may be purchased in person at the Gogue Center box office, located at 910 S. College St. in Auburn, from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Gogue Center fall 2021 performances
Not Our First Goat Rodeo:
Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Chris Thile with guest Aoife O’Donovan
Friday, Aug. 13
7:30 p.m.
Amphitheatre
Del McCoury Band
Friday, Sept. 17
7:30 p.m.
Woltosz Theatre
Candi Staton
Saturday, Sept. 18
7:30 p.m.
Woltosz Theatre
Dawes with special guest Erin Rae
Thursday, Sept. 30
7:30 p.m.
Amphitheatre
An Evening with Kenny G
Saturday, Oct. 2
7:30 p.m.
Woltosz Theatre
The Beach Boys
Tuesday, Oct. 5
7:30 p.m.
Amphitheatre
Ziggy Marley:
A Live Tribute to His Father
Wednesday, Oct. 6
7:30 p.m.
Amphitheatre
Sierra Hull
Thursday, Oct. 14
7:30 p.m.
Woltosz Theatre
Boz Scaggs
Monday, Oct. 18
7:30 p.m.
Woltosz Theatre
Melissa Etheridge
Tuesday, Oct. 19
7:30 p.m.
Woltosz Theatre
Patti LaBelle
Sunday, Nov. 14
7:30 p.m.
Woltosz Theatre
Jeanne Robertson
Friday, Nov. 19
7:30 p.m.
Woltosz Theatre
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical”
Sunday, Dec. 12
3 p.m. (Matinee) / 7:30 p.m. (Evening)
Woltosz Theatre