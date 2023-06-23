A lot has happened in the last 70 years.
There was the first moon landing in 1969. Phones went from having cords to wireless to being completely mobile. Slide rules are now artifacts. Polio was defeated. DNA was cracked. Digital watches were invented. Space stations have been put in orbit. And the Tallassee High School Class of 1953 graduated.
Those 96 graduates have gone on to do amazing things. Some fought in the Korean Conflict. Others stayed home and worked and others went to school to teach others.
“You name it here in Tallassee and I have worked there,” Class of 1953 graduate Dot Chavis Ballard said. “It doesn’t matter what, I have done it.”
Ballard and other Class of 1953 graduates gathered last week to celebrate.
“We have lost 71,” Ballard said. “We have about three or four that are unaccounted for. They are mostly girls and I think they got married and moved on after high school.”
The class included Dr. Byron Nelson Jr. who was inducted into the Tallassee High School Alumni Association Hall of Pride in 2018.
After Tallassee, Nelson went to the U.S. Naval Academy and transferred to Auburn University after a football injury. Nelson served in the Army after graduating from Auburn with a degree in education. Nelson taught in schools in Wetumpka and Montgomery before getting his doctorate from Vanderbilt. Then came stops as a school principal on Richmond, Virginia and south Florida. Nelson led schools in Decatur, Homewood and Arab as superintendent.
John Frazier is another member of the Class of 1953. He played football for coach John North at Tallassee.
“I was the first middle linebacker at Tallassee High School,” Frazier recalled. “We didn’t have a lot of depth. I was volunteered for the position.”
Frazier said Tallassee was lucky to have North as a coach.
“He was a New Orleans Saint,” Frazier said. “He was quite the guy.”
Frazier left Tallassee and taught in Millbrook, Tallassee and Cape Kennedy, Florida. Then he served for 24 years in the Florida State Department of Education.
“I worked with Korean vets in my education career,” Frazier said. “They were wonderful people but you never knew talking about their service might bother them. It was the toughest job I ever had.”
For all the laughs Frazier drew at the reunion, classmate W.C. Bryant was determined to draw more. The pair spouted off jokes and got laughs at every turn. Bryant attended Alabama then served four years in the Air Force. A newspaper career followed with stops at The Tallassee Tribune, Alexander City Outlook and St. Clair Aegis. Bryant stopped in Atlanta to be a director of information in the transportation industry.
Retirement allowed him to serve as librarian at the Tallassee Public Library for 15 years.
Communication is common among the Class of 1953 as the group tries to have a luncheon every few months with about seven or eight members.
Ballard and Frazier said they were looking forward to their next get together but Bryant jokingly predicted the future.
“This is probably our last hoorah,” Bryant said.