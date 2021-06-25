While the Tallassee High School building is being strategically demolished, a few dedicated locals are working together to preserve the school's deep-rooted history.
Tallassee Historian Bill Goss dropped by THS this earlier week to discuss the upcoming history book project with co-authors Traci Evans and Michael Bird.
Goss, who is 91-years young, is the foremost authority on local history. During his visit with Bird and Evans, he brought several items that can be encompassed in the book, including several pictures of the original high school building that was in use from 1916-1928. That school was located where Stumberg Gym sits today.
The Tallassee High School we know "was built in one year and two days," Goss said after a fire destroyed the original school. The THS building that is soon to be demolished and replaced with a state-of-the-art high school, had to be constructed quickly due to the fire.
The school opened its doors to students in November 1929, according to Mount Vernon Mills briefs.
The original, Goss said, was very advanced for its day and even included restrooms -- a rare luxury in the early 20th century.
Tallassee City Schools Board President Don Bryant is also collecting information on the graduating classes from THS and is soliciting any historical documentation from people who may be able to help.
Mrs. Evans is the TIGER TRACKS sponsor at THS and Mr. Bird is one of the music teachers. If you would like to submit information for the book, you have until July 15, 2021. Please email traci.evans@tcschools.com or michael.bird@tcschools.com.