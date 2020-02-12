Tallassee’s best-known historian, Bill Goss, celebrated his 90th birthday on Sunday, Feb. 9 at the 1220 Warehouse alongside family and a host of friends.
“I am so happy to celebrate today with my friends and family,” Goss said. “This really means a lot.”
Goss is a Tallassee native and a 1948 graduate of Tallassee High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 1951 from Troy University. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955 and earned an M.Ed. from Auburn University in 1958.
For 38 years, he was a high school teacher of history, English, journalism and principal/school
administrator in public and private schools in Alabama, Germany, Turkey, Georgia, and Florida.
Since his return to Tallassee in 1995, Goss has worked as a cashier and tour guide at the Hotel Talisi, served as the Commander of the Tallassee American Legion and served as the guest editor for the centennial edition of The Tallassee Tribune. He co-authored the book “Images of America: Tallassee” with Karren Pell, and “Gladys McNair’s 1941 Study of Tallassee” with Myra Singleton Johnson.
Goss has spent the last 20-plus years working and volunteering in his hometown.
In 2001, the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce presented the Frances H. Wagnon award to Goss.
Goss authored more than 145 local history articles for area newspapers and magazines.