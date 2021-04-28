The annual Tallassee Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament was held Monday at Wynlakes Golf and Country Club in Montgomery. The golf tournament is the Chamber's biggest fundraiser of the year, and while there were some great prizes up for grabs, it's a fun-filled event that many in the community look forward to each year.
Registration began at 11 a.m. and tee-off was at 12:30 p.m. Director of The Tallassee Chamber of Commerce Jerry Cunning and the Mayor of Tallassee John Hammock gave a few opening statements and thanked everyone who sponsored or participated in this year's tournament.
Over 25 teams competed in this year's tournament.
"We had 28 teams," Cunningham said. "That's the largest turnout that we've had. We had over 50 sponsors."
Chamber members worked together to bring Monday's golf tournament to fruition, and several members helped out at the tournament as well.
The Chamber relies heavily on the proceeds from the annual golf tournament. With those funds, the Chamber is able to promote Tallassee’s free business enterprise system, a healthy economy, and strive for a better quality of life in the community.