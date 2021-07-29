Tallassee will soon have a new business as Grove Station gears up for a soft opening later this month or early next month.
At the upcoming council meeting, the establishment’s owner is seeking approval from city officials to serve alcohol on premise.
"We are asking the city council to approve our beer and wine license and hope to get our business license after that," the owner of Grove Station Corrie Sid said.
Now that plans at Grove Station are beginning to solidify, it will not be much longer before the establishment will open for business in historic downtown.
"We are planning a soft opening towards the end of August, early September," Sid said.
The two-story building needed some renovations before Grove Station could move in.
"The construction on the loft has been completed and furniture has been moved in up there," Sid said. "The downstairs still has a few weeks to go."
Grove Station will offer an array of culinary arts.
"We are still on track to open a butcher shop, bakery, and market," Sid said.
Sid also owns The Guesthouse and is also in the process of restoring that historic Tallassee landmark.