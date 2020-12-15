The municipal Christmas breakfast was held Friday morning at the 1220 Café on Gilmer Ave. Members of the Tallassee Police Department, the Tallassee Fire Department, and all city employees were invited for breakfast.
2020 has been a difficult year for many and city officials held the breakfast as a token of gratitude for dedicated municipal employees.
"This year has been unprecedented for everyone but I know our city employees have worked very hard and I know that several of them have contracted the virus and have had to fill for others who have had to quarantine. This is just a small, small, thank you from the city council and the mayor and to show them appreciation and give them some Christmas cheer, and holiday cheer" councilmember Sarah Hill said.
While the Christmas breakfast was hosted by city employees and held at the 1220 Café, it was Guardian Credit Union that sponsored this annual event.
"We very much say 'thank you' to 1220 and to Guardian Credit Union. Guardian has sponsored this for a few years now and we are just so thankful for them, especially during this time of economic uncertainty they were able to step up to the plate and give our employees this gift" Hill said.
The 1220 Café also donated gift cards.
Mayor Johnny Hammock thanked everyone for their hard and work and dedication to the city.
"I want to say 'thank you' to everyone. We appreciate everything that you all do for The City of Tallassee," he said.