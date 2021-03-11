On Thursday, March 11 at approximately 7:15 p.m. members of the Tallassee Police Department responded to a report of gunfire in the area of 1st Avenue.
Upon arrival, units located several shell casings and evidence that someone had been injured.
While on the scene, TPD received a report that there was a victim in the emergency room at Tallassee's Community Hospital.
At this time, it appears that several people were involved in an altercation where gunfire was exchanged, according to Chief of Police Matthew Higgins.
Two subjects received minor injuries, and one subject with a serious injury was transported by Lifeflight for further treatment.
This case is currently under investigation.