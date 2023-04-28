Cynthia Martin Farrow has led by example her entire life.
Just ask around about Log Circle and Farrow’s name will come up and she has been there for decades.
Farrow was recently inducted into the Tallassee High School Alumni Association Hall of Pride.
Farrow wouldn’t take credit for any of her accomplishments but thanked others for the support piled on her by recognizing her “prayer warriors” who have been by her side.
“I’m blessed to stand here and see all the support that I have,” Farrow said. “I love them so much. The people who affected my life are here. I’m going through them one by one.”
There were church members, family, neighbors, council members, friends, classmates and more — all there because Farrow influenced their lives.
Farrow was a Tallassee High School Class of 1972 graduate and was one of eight Black students to integrate the school in 1965 and 1966.
“There were teachers at Tallassee High School that showed care and concern for my growth as an African American student — Mrs. Inez Ashurst, Mrs. Monique Keahey, Ms. Betty Robinson and Mrs. Roton,” Farrow said. “These teachers really encouraged me to do my best.”
In high school, Farrow was on the student council, the pep squad, the volleyball team, and the civics squad while also serving as an FHA officer. She was also an office worker, library worker and homeroom officer, plus she gave the invocation for her graduating class at graduation.
“If you are a graduate of Tallassee you know how special it is to be asked to do something at graduation,” Suzannah Solomon Wilson said. “It’s a big deal.”
Farrow graduated from Auburn University Montgomery with a degree in Early Childhood Education and Elementary Education then a master’s in Educational Leadership. Farrow was also a certified reading specialist. Farrow spent nearly 25 years in Tallassee Schools as a teacher and reading coach.
Farrow’s first job was as an assistant to a teacher during summer school. It opened her eyes to her career as an educator.
“I loved helping the students discover their abilities to learn,” Farrow said. “I feel teaching is a calling, not just a fulfilling career. I have been blessed to be an Educator that lives in my community.”
Dr. Tenea Stanton met Farrow at Southside Middle School when Stanton was a first year teacher, and Farrow served as a mentor to Stanton.
“She offered an array of help to me as a teacher,” Stanton said. “[Farrow] stayed late with me to answer any questions. She offered her support to build my confidence about teaching and forming a rapport with the community. She is one of the most dedicated, hard working and community driven persons I know.”
Dr. Jessie Williams is deputy superintendent of Tallassee City Schools. Williams said Farrow’s encouragement of others went well beyond her classroom.
“An admirable quality of [Farrow] is her perseverance to improve the overall social well being of all citizens in the Tallassee community,” Williams said. “Over the course of years that I have worked with her, she has consistently shared opportunities for faculty members to become active in civic challenges.”
Even after retiring, Williams said Farrow was still advocating for children and other issues in the community.
“She continued such efforts while facing major health crises,” Williams said. “It is quite common to receive an email or phone call from Mrs. Martin advocating for the needs whether they be academic, civic or economic of school age children and of other citizens in the community.”
Tallassee councilmember Terrell Brown has a special connection with Farrow and her family of 12 children, 27 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Brown was born on the same day as Farrow’s son and grew up across the street on Log Circle in the Jordanville community. Brown said she influenced him as a child and as a student and teacher at Tallassee schools.
“I think even my political career,” Brown said. “I owe her a lot. One of the things I remember her doing is being so active in the community. She was one of the ones that started the West Side Community Program. I was part of it as a kid. She has been very influential in my life.”
Brown said Farrow and her family led by example showing other Black families how to better themselves and the community.
“She was the only person I knew that had a family that worked and was going to school at the same time,” Brown said. “I did not see that anywhere else in my community. She was very influential on me wanting to be a teacher and get into political things.”
Farrow’s goal was to help everyone she could and the best way to do that was to welcome everyone.
“As teachers would come into Tallassee, I was able to get them into the community,” Farrow said. “We had a lot of children looking for role models.”
“I’m humbled and honored just to be here. The majority of the people here are my prayer partners. Can you tell me prayer doesn’t work? There is no way you can tell me prayer doesn’t work. You can’t tell me no different.”