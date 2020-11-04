Downtown Tallassee was filled with children and some adults in costumes, games, toys, bouncy houses, and live entertainment Saturday for the inaugural Fall Festival.
Southern Girls Outlet hosted the event that kicked off at noon and ran until 7 p.m.
"We had a great turnout and were excited to see so many people come out and participate especially since this was our first year," event coordinator, Jojo Stalions said.
With a great turnout, coordinators say this could become a new fall tradition.
"We plan on doing it again next year and hopefully many more years to come," Stalions said.
"We enjoyed giving back to the community and showing everyone how much we appreciate the support of our customers and the city officials."
The festival's live entertainment started at 1 p.m. OneNation OneLight brought Samuel Pritchett who is also known as Shaman P, Amanda Nelson, Joseph Fannin who is also known as Outlaw Preacher, Kaleb Fannin who is also known as Kappa Carter, 2-Tone Paul Tyler Pritchett who is also known as Apostal Paul, Dustin Kennedy who is also known as Young DK, and Kim Dewayne Pringle Jr. who is also known as A.k.a Kyng T.
"Such a wonderful performance from these guys show was a success, the crowd reacted well with the show and positive message through positive music was delivered, everyone did great and OneNation OneLight can't wait to come back to Tallassee to do it again," Stalions said.