Tallassee's Lexii Hutchinson, the owner of Lexii's Nutty Creations, has organized a Halloween Pop-Up Shop from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at the 1220 Event Center, located at 1220 Gilmer Ave.
This event is open to a variety of vendors.
"It is an event where business owners will come set up to sell any of the items they would like that comes from their business," Hutchinson said. "We have a lot of different business types coming to set up this weekend."
Currently, 25 vendors have registered for Saturday's pop-up shop, along with two vendors.
According to Hutchinson, this pop-up shop was inspired by others that she has attended. And after success at the recent sidewalk sale in downtown, Hutchinson thought a pop-up shop would be just right for Tallassee if the location was right.
"I've attended other people's pop-up shops in the past," she said. "I got the idea from the first sidewalk sale that the (Tallassee) Chamber of Commerce had this summer. Then I had my first pop-up shop on July 25 at the Friendship Community Center. It was a success but there wasn't much traffic flow seeing that it was in the country. So, when I decided to have a second one, I made sure to host it at a location that would be easy for people to access and can be visible from the main road."
Beauty products, clothing, leather works, handbags, jewelry, crochet works and holiday gifts are just some of the vendor items that will available during the Halloween Pop-Up Shop.
This event is open to the public. For more information, call 334-672-3856.