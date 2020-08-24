Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock is facing misdemeanor harassment charges and was arrested Sunday but made bail. The charges stem from a July 5 altercation that took place on Jordan Avenue but began in the downtown area earlier that same day.
“On July 5th, my wife (Kimberly Hammock) went to Urban Tails to take care of the dogs, to take care of the boarders on Sunday evening, fed them, watered them,” Hammock said Monday. “She was by herself. Normally, I would be with her."
According to Hammock, he was at home hanging doors on that particular Sunday.
"When she got off work, she backed out of Urban Tails and she had to go right through downtown,” Hammock said. Two vehicles, which Hammock said were “full of people in their 20s,” boxed Kimberly in at a stop sign, got out of their vehicles and began "beating" on her SUV and calling her names, according to Mayor Hammock.
"Telling her to get out of the car and some other explicit language," Hammock said. "She called 911.Both officers were tied up on a call where someone had shot into an occupied vehicle. So, they couldn't respond. She then drove home to get me.
When she returned home, Mayor Hammock said his wife was visibly upset.
"She then drove home to get me. She showed up hysterically crying. I calmed her down and said, 'let's go fill out a police report," Hammock said.
With his wife in the vehicle, Mayor Hammock decided to go to the Tallassee Police Department to file a complaint. On the way to TPD, he encountered the vehicles that had earlier boxed in his wife.
"On the way to fill out the police report, I am coming by CVS and I see that the red light is about to change. So, I move into the right lane to go through Five Points and take a left on James Street to cut through that way,” Hammock said. “At that time, the two cars that boxed her in were doing about 60 mpg head-on toward me. She said 'oh my God, there they are right there.’ They flew by me. I turned around, trying to get a tag number. Both officers were tied up; no one was able to respond. They were driving erratically. I followed them down Jordan Avenue. They pulled in by Totty's Cleaners and pulled in to try to get some information."
According to Mayor Hammock, once the vehicles stopped "heated" words were exchanged.
"There was a verbal altercation between me and one of the drivers," he said. "Now, there was two carloads of people, probably about eight to 10 people in these two cars, males and females in their 20s. We got into it. I am not going to lie. I was heated; they were heated."
This, according to Mayor Hammock, is when a verbal altercation occurred.
"After that, I got back in my truck and I went to the police department to fill out a police report on them harassing my wife," he said.
Both parties filed a police report with TPD.
"They saw me going into the police department," Hammock said. "They came to the police department. They filled out a police report on me. The City of Tallassee could not hear the case because I work with them, so it had to go to Elmore County. The circuit clerk there, Michael Dozier, is a personal friend of my wife and me. He brings his dogs to us, so he thought it was a conflict of interest so he couldn't hear it. That's why this past Friday, we had to bring a judge from another county in to hear their side of the story and my wife's side. I was never interviewed or anything like that," he said.
The case has been assigned to Chilton County District Judge Chris Speaks.
Both Hammock and the other driver, Keazanni Spencer, were charged with misdemeanor harassment in the July 5 incident.
"Basically, the judge decided it's going to go to court."
Hammock will go to court on Oct. 7. Hammock said the only thing he is guilty of "is being a husband."
"In my house, God comes first, then my family, then this job," Mayor Hammock said.