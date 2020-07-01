Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock has announced he will be seeking reelection for mayor Aug. 25.
Mayor Hammock is married to Kimberly Baird Hammock and they have three children. Mayor Hammock and his wife are both graduates of Tallassee High School. Kimberly owns and operates Urban Tails pet grooming spa in historic downtown Tallassee. Hammock is a member of East Tallassee Baptist Church.
Hammock received a bachelor of arts in criminal justice with a minor in business and a minor in history from the University of Alabama.
Hammock took office on Nov. 7, 2016 and was appointed superintendent of utilities that same night. Since then, he has become a certified municipal official, certified in planning and zoning, grant writing, gas pipeline safety, leadership in economic development and a graduate of Leadership Elmore County.
Hammock was one of five mayors chosen this year to participate in the Design Alabama Mayor’s summit. The City of Tallassee under Hammock’s leadership has been awarded the most outstanding comprehensive plan for a city under 50,000 in population for 2019 and designated as an Alabama Community of Excellence.
In 2016 Hammock set forth five main platform areas to address during his tenure as mayor: economic development, public safety, education, beautification and recreation.
“Over the last four years we as a city have made strides in infrastructure which is a key ingredient in economic development,” Hammock said.
The city has also made many changes in public safety.
“We have rebuilt our police department with new personnel, policy, and procedures led by police chief Matthew Higgins,” Hammock said.
During Hammock’s tenure, the Tallassee City Council earmarked additional revenues for infrastructure, renovations to the high school for safety measures, sidewalks, street repairs and drainage problems.
City-owned properties were also a priority during Hammock’s first term.
“We have made much needed repairs to the recreation center, senior center, ACTS building, city hall, and sold three properties that were financially draining to the city’s budget,” Hammock said. “It has been an honor and privilege serving as your Mayor over the last four years. I along with the city council have worked tirelessly for all of you, garnering over $4 million in grants and I am asking for your vote again to see these projects through for a better Tallassee.
“I am a candidate that will be a voice for all people in Tallassee. I’m a man who doesn’t care which part of town you come from, your financial status or what race you are. I will listen to everyone in our city and I will always have an open-door policy because everyone has a place in our city and deserves a city hall that works for them.
“I have no personal agendas, nor will I be swayed by any special interest; I only have ideas that are for the benefit of the people and institutions of our city. I will continue to be an ethical and fair public servant in all municipal issues. I promise to continue working even harder; this is just the beginning. On Aug. 25, cast your vote to reelect me, John Hammock, as your mayor. Let’s continue to progress together for a better Tallassee for all.”