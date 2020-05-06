Students enrolled in the Auburn University Master of Landscape Architecture program toured the eastside mill site in early March to give the students an understanding of what needs to be done to bring the site back to life.
Since then, the group of students has been hard at work coming up with breaking edge designs for the space. According to Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock, the class earned a near-perfect score on its final project for the MLA program.
"I'll give it an A, it was great," Hammock said. "They did a good job. They worked hard."
While most of the designs were well-thought out on efficiently and effectively utilizing the former industrial site, some of the ideas could create a problem and Hammock said it was his job to point out those concerns.
"I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings but some of the ideas were a little too much,: Hammock said. “I knew it wouldn't work. That is just one of my jobs; I have to keep the city out of lawsuits and some of them had a walkway that overlooked our water treatment facility plan, and the reservoirs and stuff. I'm like, 'Oh you know that's a great idea but let me tell you why we could never do that.’”
Hammock said he tried to give the students useful feedback on their designs.
"I was trying to give them some constructive criticism,” he said. “Some of the ideas had too much liability but some of them were really good.”
With several designs presented by the students, Hammock said he hopes to utilize the most practical component from each to create a future plan for the mill site.
"I saw where I could take some ideas out of it and try to put together something,” he said. “Some of the stuff I had to explain to them what would and wouldn't work from a financial standpoint or from a liability standpoint.”
Students typically complete their final two semesters in the Alabama Lab, the program's design research lab and in this particular class, the eastside mill is a component of that lab.
"They haven't been out in the real world,” Hammock said. “You can come out from one of these universities with a great education but you learn more on the job, or working for a company or a municipality or the state or something like that where you learn really quickly what you can and can't do."
Hammock said even he learned through this experience.
"I'm glad that they had a great opportunity to work with Alabama Power and Auburn University do something like this," he said. "It was a great learning experience and I'll probably take some ideas from what we learned."
Auburn University's MLA program prepares students for careers as landscape architects who will imagine, design and build the 21st century's landscapes. The program encompasses many aspects of landscape design, including, "cities dealing with the legacies of declining heavy industries."
"They're going to put it all in a book and send it to me along with all the presentations, so I'll share that with everybody who wants to get it,” Hammock said. “It's really good. I mean it, touring with them and everything, it's a good group of students."
Now the City of Tallassee officially owns the eastside mill site, officials can apply for grant funding to help with the high cost of cleanup of the property, and when the time comes, it could be one of these student's designs that helps to create an entirely new east and westside Tallassee.