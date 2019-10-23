Tallassee was recently named an ACE Community, which meant there were certain criteria that Tallassee had to meet. Among many others, a comprehensive plan was a condition city officials had to meet.
While it was not an easy task, Mayor Johnny Hammock and city officials went straight to work on the project and surpassed expectations. That hard work and effort paid off as Hammock was honored last week in Huntsville at the Von Braun Center by The Alabama Chapter of American Planning Association for the City of Tallassee 2040 Comprehensive Plan for outstanding planning for a comprehensive plan for communities with a population less than 50,000.
"It was my honor to accept this award for the City of Tallassee Outstanding Planning Award for a Comprehensive Plan for Communities with a population less than 50,000," Hammock said. "I want to thank CARPDC, Suzy Wilson, Tallassee Planning Committee, Tallassee City Council and all the citizens of Tallassee who played a part in our comprehensive plan."
In addition to quality planning, city officials received funds to offset the cost of the project. For the planning process, Tallassee was awarded a $51,000 grant from the USDA to help fund the project. Furthermore, this was a matching grant that required a match of $12,500, funding that Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission (CARPD) agreed to provide. These funds left the city with no out-of-pocket cost.
CARPDC's mission is to serve the local governments and citizens of Autauga, Elmore and Montgomery counties by providing community and economic development programs, projects, partnerships and funding opportunities.
According to Hammock, there were several topics of discussion while drafting the plan.
"Comprehensive planning is a process that determines community goals and aspirations in terms of community development," Hammock said. "The outcome of comprehensive planning is the comprehensive plan, which dictates public policy in terms of transportation, utilities, land use, recreation and housing."