Tallassee Mayor John Hammock’s name is still on the May 24 Republican primary ballot for the Public Service Commission (PSC) Place 1. But instead of campaigning like Hammock had planned, an ankle monitor has limited his travel. Hammock is facing a felony charge in Baldwin County and due to conditions of his bond, he is wearing an ankle monitor and his travel is limited.
The ankle monitor and felony charge isn’t the only hurdle Hammock’s campaign faces – he might be removed from the ballot.
“The campaign for PSC — I can’t campaign right now,” Hammock said. “Technically right now I’m still on the ballot. Hopefully in March this ankle monitor will get removed and I can get back on the trail.”
But before a March bond modification hearing in Baldwin County, Hammock faces state Republican leaders this weekend in Birmingham.
“Someone has challenged me and I got to go speak to some committee of the [state] Republican party,” Hammock said. “They might kick me off the ballot.”
Currently joining Hammock on the ballot for PSC Place 1 Stephen McLamb, incumbent Jeremy H. Oden and Brent Woodall.
Hammock said he believes he knows where the challenge is coming from.
“I imagine it's a friend of one of the other people [running] or the incumbent,” Hammock said. “It could be someone connected to one of the PACS that supports the incumbent.”
Hammock admits there is a huge cloud surrounding him in his professional life as current mayor of Tallassee and in his personal life, but he said he will ultimately prevail on those issues.
“What I’m going to tell the committee is under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution, you have the right to due process,” Hammock said. “It’s about to be up to 21 people whether I get to be on the ballot or not.”
Hammock said biased media and stories are putting a cloud over what is already a stressful situation.
“I already have the odds against me with some of the yellow journalism or platforms they might take,” Hammock said. “They don’t have the facts and are very biased. Their agenda is to make me look bad and say I should resign and get out of town. I haven’t done anything wrong.”
Hammock said it could take up to 18 months or even more for his Class B felony domestic violence strangulation charge to be finished in Baldwin County. There are also allegations against him as mayor of Tallassee. In both cases, Hammock said he is confident he will come out the other side clearing his name in the process. But the process with court hearings in Baldwin and Elmore counties and an investigation into city matters may last beyond the May 24 election.
“I was hoping it would be sooner rather than later,” Hammock said. “I don’t want to do anything that might impede my due process. There are some things that will come to light that will paint an entirely different picture of the other side of this story.”
Attorney general’s office investigation
The Tallassee City Council voted unanimously in November to ask the state for help investigating several allegations involving Tallassee leaders and city employees. Hammock said he has had conversations with the Alabama attorney general’s office but not on any of the allegations. Hammock said his conversations involved him seeking consulting work as part of his consulting company to help other municipalities with things such as grant writing.
“I have talked to the office about what I could and couldn’t do with Hammock Consulting LLC as being the mayor,” Hammock said. “We went back and forth on it. If they are investigating me on any of these alleged allegations, nobody has talked to me. Now we are in February — not to say they aren’t doing anything with it – but I haven’t heard from them.”
Hammock said it's his understanding others have already spoken to the attorney general’s office.
One of the allegations in the council resolution was that Hammock was using the office of mayor to campaign for PSC. Hammock said that was not the case. Hammock said there was an expenditure for food as state officials visited Tallassee, but it was for the city and not his campaign.
“Me and [Agriculture Commissioner] Rick Pate talked about it,” Hammock said. “The idea got hatched at the League of Municipalities conference last May in Huntsville. I was like ‘you are just down the road in Montgomery. We have ag and industry.’ That was approved and set into motion long before I thought about running for PSC.”
Hammock said the event was good for Tallassee.
“We had like four state legislators there, we had farmers there, we had folks from the industrial park there, we had pretty much the whole IDB,” Hammock said.
The Baldwin County incident
Hammock said there is far more to his arrest in Baldwin County than meets the eye. Orange Beach police were called to the scene last month where Hammock was arrested for domestic violence strangulation.
“When the police came to arrest me I was sitting on the beach with two black eyes, a busted lip and scrapes all over me,” Hammock said.
Hammock said his delayed release on bond from the Baldwin County Jail was not because he couldn’t post bail.
“What I’m being told is they were trying to establish residence for me,” Hammock said. “I put down the only address I know — the house I own.”
Hammock said Baldwin County is “big on ankle monitors” and even has a division with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office that manages the program. But even with the program in place, issues still arose for his release — all stemming from needing a place to live.
“They never had anybody like me from out of town that lives in Elmore County,” Hammock said. “That is why I was in there so long, not for the crime I committed. They were trying to call [my wife] to see if I was staying there, but she would never answer or return their calls. Finally my lawyer had to call and said, ‘You are not complying with the court here.’ She was like, ‘I’m staying here.’”
Hammock said it was a struggle the five days he was in the Baldwin County Jail, mainly due to trying to work out issues with where he would live. According to Hammock, family was his way to freedom.
“My lawyer called this company in Montgomery that does [ankle monitors] and he pulled some stuff to get me there,” Hammock said. “I didn’t know anybody in Baldwin County I could live with. I [thought I] might have to rent a house or something down there and be there for a year and a half. I was like, ‘I got to work.’ It took several days to get it all worked out. I really appreciate my sister — she took off work all week. She drove down to Bay Minette everyday trying to get me out and finally got me out of there.”
Hammock said he is staying with his sister until hearings about who gets the marital home are resolved.
A divorce hearing scheduled next week has been continued until March.
Ankle monitor hampers campaigning
Hammock’s ankle monitor is one of the conditions of bond from his arrest in Baldwin County.
But it’s not the only condition, as Hammock said the monitor limits his ability to travel. Hammock said he can go to the doctor, visit with attorneys, go to the grocery store once or twice a week, go to work or go to anything work related.
Hammock said if the ankle monitor is removed he would go back out on the campaign trail, meeting with voters as he has done since announcing his PSC candidacy last summer.
Hammock said he is also allowed to attend several church programs and services in Montgomery, Wetumpka and Tallassee, as well as, Celebrate Recovery.
“Not that I’m a drug addict or anything, but it's not just for alcoholics or drugs,” Hammock said. “It’s for hurts, hangups and habits. It could be for overeating [or] divorce. I have a lot of stress on me. I figured it can’t hurt me to go.”
Moving forward personally
To some it might appear Hammock’s life is falling apart, but Hammock argues otherwise saying it's a message from God.
“God has a plan for me,” Hammock said. “Maybe this is His way of waking me up and saying ‘Hey, tithing is not just about the money you give, it's about your time too.’”
Hammock said he sees how things have gotten in the way of God.
“For the last year and a half I’ve been wrapped up with campaigning and working and grant writing and everything else,” Hammock said. “I’ve been working 70 hours for the city and campaigning too, running from can to can’t. Maybe this is His way to say, ‘You need to come home. You need to reel it in and get closer to Me.’”
In the near future Hammock said his plan is simple.
“I’m just trying to work on the city and get it back on track and I’m trying to work on myself mentally and spiritually and physically,” Hammock said. “I can’t have any contact with Kim, we are getting divorced. Until we get divorced, she is still my wife. I pray that she is doing the same thing — working on her, getting herself better. I don’t wish here any ill will.”
Hammock is confident sticking to a plan of working on himself will work.
“I got to keep telling myself, I’m going to be better in the long run,” Hammock said. “I hope I get myself back into a better emotional and spiritual state. Physically, I have lost 14 pounds in the last month. I’m back on my diet. My exercise is lacking. I can’t do any working out or pushups. During the incident, when I was hit, I landed on my shoulder and had an MRI. I can barely move my arm. I think I may have something torn.”
Hammock said he is awaiting results of that MRI.
Moving forward and changing minds
Hammock is optimistic about Tallassee’s future but said it takes everyone working together.
Hammock said there are still city leaders and businesses fighting progress in Tallassee.
“I know a couple council members are leading the charge trying to get me removed,” Hammock said. “They are doing everything in their power. I’ve tried to be professional and extend the olive branch. Basically, they can’t put the past behind them and move forward. The other five seem like they want to make a move to head in the right direction.”
Hammock said a lot of minds are already set on the matters of allegations in both his personal and professional life. But Hammock admits winning some minds back is not possible.
“I really hate it,” Hammock said. “I know that all these alleged allegations on me are not true. They say it's an embarrassment for the city.”
Hammock argues Tallassee’s reputation was tainted before the allegations started surfacing.
“Well you know what, the city was already an embarrassment,” Hammock said.” Wetumpka, Millbrook, everybody around us is growing by leaps and bounds and here we are with self-inflicted wounds all the time by other business owners who don’t want competition. There is a certain amount of people making money hand over fist. This town is a big town of the haves and have nots. There are a lot more have nots — blue collar like I am.”
Hammock said his blue collar attitude comes from his roots.
“I come from humble beginnings,” Hammock said. “It was never about the money for me doing this. To be honest, I’m not a blue blood politician, I’m a blue collar politician.
“Just imagine a little poor boy from Clay Street here in Carrville with a dad that worked in the cotton mill and mom that was a bank teller to just be sitting here and have the opportunity to lead this town.”
Hammock said, “It’s been a string of bad luck,” but he is going to work through it.
“I just want to clear my name,” Hammock said. “With social media you are tried and persecuted. Part of me wants to remind everyone to take their Bibles and open up to John 8:1-7… if you want to judge somebody.”
Book in the works
With everything going on in his personal and professional life, Hammock said he has an idea to get some of it off his chest and just move forward – a book. He has even come up with a possible title — “From Mayor to Mayhem and Back.”
“What better than to write about the years in office here and how I got the elections, the prison people turning on me and not for everybody to say I’m going to mess them up because I know where the bodies are buried,” Hammock said. “Even if I type it, print it out and put it on a shelf and it collects dust for the rest of my life, it will be therapeutic to me just to get it out of my head.”