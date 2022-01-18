Tallassee Mayor John Hammock posted a $20,000 bond in Baldwin County three days after his Orange Beach domestic violence strangulation arrest but remains in the Baldwin County Jail until a living arrangement can be determined.
Law enforcement was called to an incident Saturday and found probable cause to arrest Hammock on first-degree domestic violence.
Saturday evening Hammock was posting on his Facebook page about campaigning in Baldwin County for Public Service Commission Place 1, a position Hammock has been openly campaigning for since August. Hammock’s campaign Facebook page had images from Hammock’s stay on the beach. It was taken down Sunday afternoon.
The alleged victim in the incident filed for and received a protection from abuse in Elmore County barring Hammock from contact. The alleged victim’s court filing reveals some of the details of the Saturday incident.
“[He] physically assaulted [me] with fists and feet with boots on,” the victim states in her court filing. “He choked me and told me he was going to kill me.”
Circuit court Judge Sibley Reynolds granted the victim’s request requiring Hammock to stay away from the victim.
“John Hammock is prohibited from having any contact with the plaintiff,” Sibley’s order states
“No calling, writing, texting, seeing, being with or around. Defendant John Hammock is prohibited from going to or remaining in the plaintiff's residence or where she resides.”
Alabama Code Section 13A defines first-degree domestic violence as a felony.
“A person commits the crime of domestic violence in the first degree if the person commits the crime of assault in the first degree pursuant to Section 13A-6-20 or aggravated stalking pursuant to Section 13A-6-91, and the victim is a current or former spouse, parent, child, any person with whom the defendant has a child in common, a present or former household member, or a person who has or had a dating relationship, as defined in Section 13A-6-139.1, with the defendant,” the law states. “Domestic violence in the first degree is a Class A felony, except that the defendant shall serve a minimum term of imprisonment of one year without consideration of probation, parole, good time credits, or any other reduction in time for any second or subsequent conviction under this subsection.”
This isn't the first time Hammock has been arrested. In 2020 he was arrested for harassment after an incident in which Hammock said he was defending his wife. Those charges were later dismissed after the case was no-billed by an Elmore County grand jury.
At a Tallasee City Council meeting just days prior to the incident leading to Hammock’s arrest in Orange Beach, he commented on the hardships being mayor causes.
“I don’t think anyone knows the toll the position takes on you mentally or your family until you are here,” Hammock said. “It’s not something you can describe.”