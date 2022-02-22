Tallassee Mayor John Hammock traveled to Birmingham prepared to defend why he should remain on the May 24 Republican primary ballot for Public Service Commission (PSC) Place 1.
But the trip to Birmingham to meet with the Alabama Republican Party candidate committee at the party’s state meeting was not needed.
“I did not talk to [the committee],” Hammock said. “The person who challenged me did not show up.”
Hammock said he was supposed to meet the committee after 5 p.m. Saturday but he waited for more than two hours.
“The committee was running behind,” Hammock said.
Hammock paused going on the campaign trail after an arrest in Baldwin County with bond conditions having him wear an ankle monitor and limiting his movement. Hammock has a bond modification hearing next month to hopefully allow more freedom to campaign. “I have a meeting with my [campaign] team next week to discuss what the next steps are,” Hammock said.