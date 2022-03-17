Tallassee Mayor John Hammock’s bond for his Class B felony domestic violence strangulation charge in Baldwin County has been amended.
Baldwin County district court judge William E. Scully Jr. signed an order Tuesday just two days prior to a preliminary and bond amendment hearing on the matter after the Baldwin County district attorney’s office, Hammock and the alleged victim came to an agreement according to court records. In the joint motion to amend bond, Hammock and the alleged victim both say they want to reconcile their relationship. The motion explains there were issues leading up to the January arrest of Hammock in Orange Beach.
“Mr. Hammock and [the alleged victim] have a history of alcohol use and abuse which has mutually contributed to the breakdown of their [relationship] and has contributed to several prior incidents of tumultuous disagreements,” the motion states.
The last incident led to the arrest of Hammock in Baldwin County and civil actions in Elmore County. The alleged victim has dismissed the protection from abuse filed while Hammock was awaiting release from jail.
The motion states that Hammock has taken steps to improve himself since the incident in Baldwin County.
“Mr. Hammock has since taken meaningful steps to address his own alcohol issues, including attending church ‘whenever it’s open’ and intense treatment through Celebrate Recovery,” the motions states.
Hammock told The Tallassee Tribune in February he was going to Celebrate Recovery classes.
“Not that I’m a drug addict or anything, but it's not just for alcoholics or drugs,” Hammock said. “It’s for hurts, hangups and habits. It could be for overeating [or] divorce. I have a lot of stress on me. I figured it can’t hurt me to go.”
The order also allows limited contact between Hammock and the alleged victim.
“Both parties have independently expressed a sincere desire to reconcile and to aggressively address their own respective issues which have contributed to the breakdown of their [relationship],” the motion states. “The [alleged victim] has made her desires for reconciliation known to the [district attorney].”
Hammock agreed to not having a preliminary hearing and releasing the alleged victim from a subpoena to testify at the hearing.
Hammock can have the ankle monitor removed by the appropriate authorities when charges for the device are current.
As part of the agreement, Hammock and the alleged victim will be allowed limited contact.
“Such contact will only be permitted under the supervision of a licensed professional counselor (LPC) and for the sole purpose of reconciling their [relationship],” the motions reads. “Additional contact shall be permitted only upon written recommendation of the LPC in writing and filed with [the Baldwin County Court].”
The criminal charge can be presented to a Baldwin County grand jury if the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office decides to. A grand jury could “no bill” the charge, meaning in the future Hammock could still answer to the criminal charge if it is again presented to another grand jury and an indictment is returned.
One civil action between Hammock and the alleged victim remains in Elmore County.