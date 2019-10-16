The Tallassee Public Safety Committee, which includes councilmember David Stough, Damian Carr and Jeremy Taunton, met with Tallassee Police Department chief Matthew Higgins, Tallassee Fire Department chief Travis Jones, Haynes Ambulance representatives and Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock on Oct. 8. to discuss the current working relationship with Haynes Ambulance.
Currently, the fire department does not respond to Haynes’ calls for lift and assist calls or assist with setting up landing zones when the ambulance service's Life Flight helicopter needs to land in the area. According to Jones, TFD is not "contractually obligated" to answer those calls but Hammock believes it is the department's "moral obligation" to answer those calls.
Currently, three paid full-time firefighters work from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday at the fire station on North Ann Avenue. Hammock said he wants the TFD to assist the ambulance service with lift and assist calls, setting up landing zones for the Life Flight helicopter and more during those hours.
Jones said he is willing to work with the ambulance service, but after 4 p.m. only volunteer firefighters, which are paid per call, will be on duty.
Hammock also asked Jones for more accountability among the department.
"I want a personal roster with rank and status," Hammock said. "I want a vehicle list, vehicle information and condition. I want an equipment list that includes all fire equipment and who it is issued to. I want work schedules. I want pre-fire plans, hydrant positions, minimum manning. I want medical calls and assistance plans; work that out.
“And, I want after-action reports on my desk every Monday morning that shows what was done the week before. When you turn in payroll, the clerk needs to know how much people are getting paid per hour and how many hours they worked."
Councilmember Darryl Wilson attended the meeting and requested all city departments begin using a standardized payroll sheet which would simplify the payroll process overall.
"I think we need to come up with one," Hammock said.
Hammock hopes this meeting will open a line of communication between the fire and police departments and Haynes Ambulance services, which would allow all three entities to work together cohesively for the greater good of the citizens of Tallassee.