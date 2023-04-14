HDD Broadband wants to be ready for the future.
Currently the small Tallassee based internet service provider has a fiber network in much of Tallassee and parts of western Elmore County. It also has fiber in East Tallassee thanks to a line stretched over the Tallapoosa River on the old bridge. But HDD’s Larry Rogers wants to ensure those in East Tallassee and beyond have even more reliable service by moving the line under the river. Now Rogers and HDD are working through the permitting process with Alabama Power.
“We are just poised to do that,” Rogers said. “We have most of the details worked out with the power company. We will be able to drill there. We have to finish a couple other projects with the equipment and manpower that it will take to do that.”
The idea is to drill under the river and Rogers hopes more utilities will follow suit.
“I’m looking forward to being able to put a larger encasement under the river that will allow multiple conduits and maybe we could get some of the other utilities that have cabling on the poles along the old bridge,” Rogers said. “Hopefully they will have a desire to move into our conduit to clean up the old bridge so someone can do a beautification project there.”
Rogers himself has been on the bridge installing and maintaining HDD Broadband’s fiber. Beyond beautification, Rogers believes keeping utilities on the old bridge could lead to disruptions.
“It looks to me they would be very difficult to maintain with the current condition of the bridge,” Rogers said. “If something goes wrong, it is very hard to get out there to work on it. I feel like there would be advantages other than beautification.”
Moving HDD Broadband’s cabling under the river will not affect current customers but will allow future expansion and it “is the right way to do it — the permanent way,” according to Rogers.
“Technically it won’t change anything about the service we currently offer or could offer in the near future,” he said. “That temporary line across the bridge is the same type of cable we would use. The long term it would last the rest of our lives. We would have additional space to change or upgrade anything there. We won’t have just one conduit with one cable. We will always have something spare for us.”
Rogers hopes to complete the project by August. Tallassee Mayor Sarah Hill hopes adding reliability to a fiber network in East Tallassee will lead to growth and jobs.
“Most businesses need good, quality access to the internet to not only market their business but to process payments for goods and services,” Hill said. “For East Tallassee, it will open up several buildings and areas for potential industrial options, especially with The Mill project, businesses will be able to have that fiber access. It puts us ahead of the game as far as rural communities in the South.”
Rogers is native to the area and believes the efforts of HDD Broadband moving its fiber under the Tallapoosa River will benefit generations to come.
“I hope it helps the community,” Rogers said. “Long term we will have much larger fiber under the river. What we will have will last for years.”