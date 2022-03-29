Fiber for internet could soon be under the Tallapoosa River in Tallassee connecting the two sides of town to the world wide web.
HDD Broadband’s Larry Rodgers asked the Tallassee City Council for permission to bring an encasement to the east side of the river somewhere between the bottom and top of the stairs behind Tallassee City Hall.
Currently the only option is to lay conduit across the old bridge no longer used by traffic and Rodgers is hoping to make a bore of 16 to 20 inches to allow space for other utility companies.
“It is very hard to maintain,” Rodgers told the council at its Tuesday meeting. “It may take away some of the danger of utilities hanging on the bridge. I did go across it. Nobody needs to.”
Rodgers is approaching the city council because he needs permission from the city to have a spot for the directional bore on the east side of the river. Without the permission of the city, HDD’s next location is one mile downstream to cross under the river.
Rodgers is hopeful HDD can land at the bottom of the stairs for multiple reasons.
“Part of why I’m interested in doing that is there is tons of old cabling, coax, telephone cable and fiber belonging to a few companies on the old bridge on the poles,” Rodgers said.
The location would also be less costly for Rodgers and would ease leasing space in the encasement to other utility companies. A location at the top of the hill brings the project cost to $1 million. Either location would see all costs footed by Rodgers and HDD.
“When we directional drill in rock, we are not always perfectly able to determine where this is going,” Rodgers said. “You don’t steer as well in rock as you do in dirt. You don’t always get to pick your spot. Sometimes you don’t steer as fast.”
Rodgers said the location at the bottom of the stairs doesn’t allow much space for the drilling operation to surface between an old tunnel from the filter plant and the site.
Rodgers said he needed permission from the city to use the locations before going further with the process of obtaining permission from Alabama Power Company. Rodgers said he hopes to start the project by mid summer.
Mayor John Hammock abstained from discussion and voting on the matter as his company Hammock Consulting is employed by HDD. Hammock Consulting was formed in December. Rodgers said he and Hammock had talked about the drilling project about a year ago.
In other action the Tallassee City Council:
• Approved an agreement with the Tallassee Board of Education where the school board provides the city $60,000 per year for the school resource officer and $16,000 per year for crossing guards. The funding helps cover the costs incurred by the Tallassee Police Department.
• Approved minutes of the March 8 meeting.
• Tabled a decision on a donation to Tallassee Softball until after a finance committee meeting.
• Approved alcohol licenses for Hari Package Store and Tallassee Marathon.
• Approved an Arbor Day Proclamation.
Councilmember Terrel Brown was absent from the meeting.
The next scheduled meeting of the Tallassee City Council is 5 p.m. Tuesday April 12.