A man who shot at Elmore County deputies Saturday faces one count of attempted murder and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Jeffery Cofer, 59, of Claud went before Elmore County district court Judge Glen Goggans Monday afternoon where Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said the bullet that struck a deputy remains in the deputy’s shoulder.
“The sheriff testified the deputy still has the bullet lodged in his body as they are trying to figure out how to remove it without causing further nerve damage,” chief assistant district attorney CJ Robinson said.. “This was not you look at the movies and I got a flesh wound. He was shot and was shot by this man.”
Robinson wanted a high bond because the violence involved
“Our argument was clearly this was a violent offense — there was a gun used,” Robinson said. “It was discharged up to 20 times over the course of several hours. As the standoff ensued, he came out spraying bullets. In that process he is deliberately shooting at deputies.”
Robinson said the court can consider several things in setting a bond for pretrial release such as the nature of the offense, the violence used, was there a firearm and the likelihood of a conviction.
“This is not like we don’t know who did it,” Robinson said. “We didn’t have to search for two weeks. It’s him.”
Goggans set bond at $1 million for the attempted murder charge and $50,000 for each of the shooting into an occupied dwelling for a total of $1.1 million.
Robinson said if Cofer does not bond out Cofer can still seek mental health treatment, though for trial purposes, Cofer’s mental state doesn't come into play for several months.
“Mental health will come into play at a certain time in the proceedings once it comes to circuit court,” Robinson said. “I did ask the court if there was any type of counseling or mental health intervention that if he can not make bond and needs to be transported to a facility for anytype of services, he needs to be transported back after those are completed.”
Attempted murder is a Class A felony and if convicted Cofer faces a prison sentence of 10 years to life in prison.
Shooting into an occupied dwelling is a Class B felony and if convicted Cofer faces a prison sentence of two to 20 years for each count.