The Lee County Historical Society will host a handmade wreath workshop during Second Saturday, Dec. 12, at Pioneer Park in Loachaoka. The event will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Anyone interested in this craft is invited to try their hand at making wreaths from local materials. Traditional grapevine wreaths are easy to weave and can be decorated with fruit, nuts, grains, evergreen sprigs, ribbons, and holiday ornaments. Evergreen wreaths are a little more involved, according to event organizers. They can be made from Frazier fir twigs, native eastern red cedar, holly, bay laurel, and magnolia and are traditionally decorated with red holly berries.
All wreath making materials will be supplied to make a unique wreath, which makes a great gift. Teresa Paglione and Peggy Mitchell with the Lee County Historical Society are organizing the workshops inside the newly re-opened Fred's Pickin' Parlor in Loachapoka. The cost for materials is $40 per evergreen wreath; the workshop is limited to 10 participants. For more information, leave a message and your contact information for Peggy Mitchell at 334-821-8860 or email charlespeggymitc@bellsouth.net to preregister for the workshop.
The Lee County Historical Society cannot offer sleigh rides for the holidays this year but children visiting Pioneer Park on Second Saturday can enjoy real horse and buggy rides in a decorated buggy with jingle bells.
In addition, Pioneer Park will be decorated for the holidays in traditional greenery and all of the museums, historic buildings, and venues will be open for visitors.
A traditional, southern meal will be served at noon.
All activities at Pioneer Park require face masks and social distancing.
Pioneer Park is a project of the Lee County Historical Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to local historical preservation, presentation, and education.
Learn more at its website at: