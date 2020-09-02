Do you have unwanted household items lying around? If so, you may want to take them to the House of Love and Mercy.
HOLM aims to help women in need but it cannot carry out that mission without a little help from the community. The nonprofit organization is arranging a yard sale to benefit the women's shelter on Sept. 12.
"We're trying to raise money for the house," housemother Jordan Simmons said. "We need some repairs done on the house."
The yard sale will also help provide women who come to shelter with necessities needed to succeed.
"Some women come to the house without any belongings," Simmons said.
HOLM has been providing women and their families the chance to become self-sufficient to succeed for nearly 20 years.
HOLM began as a 28-day program but quickly adjusted to better suit each individual's treatment.
"It started off with a 28-day program, but after we got into it we realized that wasn't always long enough,"; said Adolphus Gauntt, bishop at God's Congregation Holiness Church and founder of HOLM. "Some women stay here a year or longer, as long as it takes. This is about reestablishment and this is a place for the transition. We get them back on their feet, back to functioning in society."
HOLM opened its doors in 2000 and since then the program has helped free countless women from addiction, domestic violence, and other life-threatening situations. Over the years, the shelter has served women from the community and from around the United States, but it takes a
lot to keep the women's shelter operational.
The organization is a nonprofit 5013c and it relies heavily on donations and sponsors for funding. Coordinators are seeking donations for the upcoming yard sale.
"We will take all donations,"; Simmons said. "You can drop items off or I can come pick the items up."
For more information about the upcoming yard sale, or to donate yard sale items, call Trish Sciulli at 334-487-0436 or Simmons at 334-917-9688.