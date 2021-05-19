Tallassee's House of Love and Mercy has two new housemothers now that Ashleigh Ledbetter and Rita Nabors have stepped into the position.
Both of the women are from Tallassee and look forward to the future at HOLM.
"Under our leadership, things seem to be improving. We have the house looking better, and the girls are improving and doing well," Ledbetter said.
HOLM is under the umbrella of God's Congregation Holiness Church; however, other area churches are also getting involved in the program that aims to help women from uncertain situations get on the path to attainment.
"I've gotten a new ministry going here, Living Waters, is actually coming over and holding worship time with us for inner healing," Ledbetter said.
Opening its doors in 2001, HOLM recently celebrated a milestone anniversary.
"Everything is the way it's been for 20-years only it's just getting better," Nabors said. "We have a good group of girls in the house now and a lot of it is spiritual. A lot of it is being in church. We have something to do six days a week, and the girls that come in are going to grow spiritually if that's what they've come in here for."
After suffering recently from emotional distress, Ledbetter decided to return to the safe home.
"I've been here more than once," she said. "So, I came back this year because they had to put my mom in the nursing home. I was just traumatized because I've been with her all my life, and I knew I was weak. So, the Lord spoke to me and told me to come back over here. I didn't know I was going to be a housemother and all that. God had a different plan."
HOLM also fosters self-confidence and stepping into this new role has helped Ledbetter regain just that.
"I couldn't even get out of bed. I was so depressed, and since I've been here, we're getting this place into shape and it's looking better. And I've gotten the confidence back in myself, and in the Lord," she said.
HOLM has helped women from around the country and Nabors said she is grateful to part of that healing.
"We're glad that this place is here in Tallassee and that we're able to help women from all over the place. People from very far off," she said.
HOLM is an eight-bed facility for women who are at least 18-years-old. The house is open to all women who need assistance with various situations.