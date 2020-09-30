Tallassee City Schools' students and alumni will be able to enjoy homecoming, but due to COVID-19 safety precautions, it will look a little different this year.
This year's homecoming parade will be an on-foot parade only to encourage social distancing.
"We are doing a walking-only parade, except for homecoming court and spirit reps because of social distancing and trying to keep everyone as far away from each other as possible," event coordinator Daphne Davis said.
There will be a 20-year class reunion featuring the Class of 2001.
Homecoming festivities will begin at J.E. Hot O'Brien Stadium at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. with the annual candlelight vigil. This year the vigil will accompany the citywide pep rally. In past years the citywide pep rally was held inside the gymnasium at Tallassee High School, but with COVID-19 safety precautions in place, it will be held at the football stadium in coordination with the vigil to encourage social distancing.
The parade will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. While this is a walking-only parade, the route will remain the same. The parade will begin at THS and proceed down King Street to DuBose Street. From Dubose, the parade will enter Barnett Boulevard and proceed across the Fitzpatrick Bridge to the city hall in East Tallassee. City hall was once served as the city's schoolhouse and this is why the parade route ends there every year.
Friday night beginning at 6:30 p.m., there will be a pre-game recognition of the Class of 2001, spirit representatives, and the crowning of the homecoming queen.
The Tallassee Tigers will host the Holtville Bulldogs in the homecoming game beginning at 7 p.m.
There is a new edition to this year's homecoming lineup. The inaugural Homecoming Dance-Semi-Formal Dance is scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 inside the THS gymnasium.
"The dance will be something new this year," Davis said. "The dance, however, will not be a school event. It is being held by an outside group of parents similar to how the prom is held."
While the upcoming homecoming festivities are sure to be a fun-filled three days, event
coordinators want participants to keep safety precautions in mind at all times.
"During the candlelight/pep rally on Thursday night, we would ask that everyone wear a mask in
the stadium just as we do on Friday nights for ballgames," Davis said.
Tickets to the football game must be purchased in advance at Tallassee High School. For more information, call TCS at 334-283-6864.