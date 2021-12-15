Just how do you get a community healthy?
Not only physically fit but menatlly and emotionally fit as well. Former Tallassee High School wrestler Josh Epperson hopes his vision of EPOCH MVMNT grows in Tallassee and beyond.
“I want to have an impact on the world,” Epperson said. “My vision is to transform as many lives as possible. In Tallassee it is to transform the lives of this community and improve the well being of those here.”
Epperson was successful on the mats for Tallassee High School and went on to wrestle at Newberry College in South Carolina before returning to his roots in 2016.
“I was getting burned out in wrestling but enjoyed working out,” Epperson said. “I transitioned from wrestling to working out. I came home and joined a gym. This is what transported me to the fitness industry and kind of kickstarted my coaching career into fitness.”
When Epperson returned home he was working and continuing his education in Montgomery.
“The only reason I went to college was to wrestle,” Epperson said. “I was getting a business degree. When wrestling ended, I was like, ‘What’s next?’ I had to figure it out.”
Epperson joined a CrossFit gym to stay fit, not realizing in 2016 it would lead him to create his own brand in the health and fitness industry.
“The owner there asked me what I wanted to do,” Epperson said. “He saw I was encouraging other people, supporting them. He was like, ‘Do you want to own a gym some day?’ I was like ‘Yea.’ That led me down a journey to get where I am now. It was someone asking the question.”
Epperson started coaching others while learning more about nutrition. By 2018 Epperson was adding individual coaching while working for gyms. But Epperson was wanting more.
“I wanted to create a brand that has an impact on lives and communities,” Epperson said. “I was like, ‘why not?’”
Epperson’s EPOCH MOVMNT has been around for a while, but Nov. 1 he moved into a large loft space above Restoration 49. Now the gym is there and so is Epperson’s bedroom.
So far Epperson’s clients have told him the location is perfect.
“It’s been great,” Epperson said. “When I announced it, everyone loved it. They sometimes stop to get coffee beforehand or stop to get a protein shake afterwards.
They will come down here [to Restoration 49] to hangout and connect.”
Epperson is hopeful EPOCH MOVMNT will carry on for years much like the results he hopes to see in his clients.
“When they come to our gym they will not only get fit and healthy, but we want to help change their lives for the better,” Epperson said. “The emotional and mental support is just as important as the rest.”
Epperson doesn’t believe the quick weight loss diet fades work, but the results are often unsustainable. The idea of being more than a quick fix is instilled in Epperson’s brand — EPOCH MVMNT
“I prayed about it to come up with the name,” Epperson said. “EPOCH is an important event in someone’s life, essentially. MVMNT is change. We want to be the important event that changes someone’s life, for the rest of their lives. Not only are we trying to transform the body but we want the work ethic to carry beyond the gym into their daily lives, their family’s lives and those around them.”
Epperson and another coach are currently teaching 45 minutes classes at 5:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 5:20 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesday, Thursdays and Fridays with scheduled personal training sessions.
“Anyone can do it regardless of skill level, injuries, it’s customized,” Epperson said. “We all know what we need to eat, what we need to do, it's more of a matter of having a support system and coaching to keep you motivated.”
Epperson can be contacted by phone at 334-415-9342 or EPOCH MVMNT’s Facebook page.