Delays by the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) approval of a TAP project for the streetscape in downtown Tallassee work well with the demolition of the Hotel Talisi.
CDG engineer Jeff Harrsion said the added layers of bureaucracy would help delay work replacing sidewalks and lighting downtown until after the holiday season and allow the demolition project to come to fruition. It will allow the demolition of Hotel Talisi without damaging new streets.
“We should be in line,” Harrison said. “I think they will be tracking closely together. From a timing standpoint it works well. I know we have businesses in the downtown area that are looking forward to Christmas time. It might not be the condition for the roads but I think it will be great with this project starting at the first of the year instead of the Christmas season.”
ALDOT is providing grant funding for the streetscape and is again looking at the project it approved in 2019 according to Tallassee Mayor Sarah Hill.
“It’s not us that is delaying it, it’s ALDOT,” Hill said. “They had some changes that needed to be made to the scope of work based on them giving us money.”
Harrison said bid specifications were ready for the demolition of the old hotel but the Alabama Historical Commission is still looking into the matter. Once bid a contractor could quickly go to work. Council members are concerned about the potential liability of the demolition project being idled by the historic commission. Hill said she provided recent photographs of the building to the commission.
“It has been 13 days since we sent the supplemental information they requested,” Hill said. “I’m concerned about the weather and it coming down. It is the historical commission that is holding this up. If they want it fixed, they should give us the money to fix it.”
Councilman Bill Godwin said every communication going forward with state agencies should note the potential issue of falling debris.
“So we have warned them of the problem,” Godwin said. “Now if something falls and someone gets hurt and lawyers get involved, they are part of it too.”
The streetscape and demolition comes on the heels of the downtown utility relocation project providing new water, sewer and gas service in downtown.
“That project went exceptionally well,” Harrison said. “We had a great contractor. They were very diligent in their work. Notice of completion advertisement is all that is left.”