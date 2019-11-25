The Auburn Police Division has officially notified CrimeStoppers during the course of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard, investigators obtained information regarding the possible location of a body.
On Monday, Nov. 25, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Auburn police, along with members of the Task Force, Lee County DA’s Office, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, ALEA and Montgomery County Sheriff Office, responded to a wooded area in the 38,000 block of County Road 2 in Shorter.
After a brief search by investigators, they located what appeared to be human remains several feet into the wood line. A complete investigation is underway by ALEA and Auburn Police to determine the identity and how the victim came to be at that location.
The examination will explore if the remains are those of Aniah Blanchard who went missing on Oct. 24.
Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes told The Associated Press he has reason to believe the remains belong to Blanchard.
"I can confirm that human remains have been found in Macon County on County Road 2, and we have good reason to believe they are that of Aniah Blanchard,'' Hughes said.
Police have arrested two people in the disappearance.
The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.
If you have any information regarding the investigation of missing person Aniah Blanchard, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download our P3-tips app.