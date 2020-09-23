Hurricane Sally set her eyes on Alabama last week. The slow-moving storm, later downgraded to a tropical storm, dealt the gulf coast region a hard blow, but in the tri-county area the storm caused minor damage with trees down and some temporarily left without power.
Tallassee's Southside Middle School shifted to virtual learning only Thursday due to a power outage in the area. The storm also caused city officials to close E.B. Payne Sr. Dr., a main thoroughfare to the middle school.
"The most significant call was a large tree and power lines down in the vicinity of Southside Middle School which resulted in two malfunctions of their fire alarm system and ultimately the closure of Southside Middle School for the day due to lack of electricity,"Tallassee Fire Department deputy chief David Rogers said.
During a 24-hour period beginning at noon Wednesday, Sept. 16 and ending Thursday, Sept. 17 at noon, TFD received 12 calls for service, including nine calls for hazardous conditions, two fire alarms, and one assist automatic aid department for a possible house fire in Eclectic which was canceled during firefighters’ response
"Of these calls for service, seven occurred between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.," Rogers said.
According to Rogers, the response to Hurricane Sally was a collaborated effort.
"We would like to thank not only our members for their hard work but also Alabama Power Company crews, Tallassee Police Department, City of Tallassee Public Works, and our police and fire dispatchers," he said. "The coordination and cooperation that it takes during inclement weather incidents can quickly overwhelm local resources so we ask citizens to please remain calm and understand our crews are working to restore services as soon as possible."
Rogers said it is best to prepare for severe weather ahead of time.
"We encourage all residents to have a severe weather plan and anticipate using that plan upon notification of potential severe weather in our area," he said.
Tallassee and surrounding communities experienced only minor damage in the wake of the slow-moving storm.Jennifer Jarvis had a tree fall on a car near her house in the Reeltown community. Jarvis was lying in bed when the storm startled her.
"I heard a loud crack right outside my bedroom window," she said, “followed immediately by another loud crack. I jumped up and ran through the house and heard a boom. When I was able to look out, I could see a tree had fallen on my old car and it was close to the bedroom."
Jarvis said she normally is not frightened by bad weather but last Wednesday night she grew concerned as the storm moved through the area.
"I was a nervous wreck hearing trees crack after that," she said. "I slept in a recliner when I finally slept."
Once the storm passed, Jarvis went outside to access the destruction left behind. Luckily, for the most part, there was only minor damage.
"Lots of broken limbs everywhere," she said. "The tree that snapped in half landing on my car and some other minor stuff, but overall nothing major."
Hurricane Sally was the first hurricane to make landfall in Alabama since Hurricane Ivan in 2004. The storm packed winds of 100-plus mph when it came ashore near the Alabama-Florida state line.