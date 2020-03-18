Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama announced Wednesday it is suspending operations at the Montgomery production plant after an employee tested positive for the COVID-19 illness.
"HMMA is suspending production in all areas, for all shifts, beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020," the company said in a statement. "HMMA has already deployed additional sanitation measures across the entire facility and will now follow ADPH's protocols for disinfecting the affected work area. HMMA will confer with ADPH and the CDC to determine if additional measures should be taken."
According to officials at the Montgomery location, this decision to protect the health of those employed at the plant.
"The health and well-being of our team members is a top priority for our company," the statement said. "Once HMMA's environment, health, and safety team has determined that the affected area has been sufficiently sanitized and production is safe to resume, our team members will be informed."
