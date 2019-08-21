Understanding Needs Improves Tomorrow’s You (UNITY), a newly formed community-based charity organization, held its inaugural Freedom Walk on Saturday. Several people packed the parking lot at the Tallassee Recreation Center and from there the group walked to the Tallassee Police Department to celebrate freedom from addiction of all varieties.
"Everyone here either knows someone or has themselves been set free from addiction or anything that had them bound by lifestyle," UNITY founder Courtney Thornton said.
Courtney Thornton and Sonya Thornton founded UNITY to help those in need and keep neighborhoods clean and safe by joining forces with fellow members of the community.
Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock and city council member Terrel Brown joined in this first annual UNITY walk. Living Water Worship Center pastor Chris Whittington delivered the invocation before the walk began.
The Thornton’s created UNITY to bring the community together and assist other local charity groups, which at times can become overwhelmed.
"Whatever we have to do to do our part," Courtney Thornton said. "There are a lot of great organizations in the city and we want to take some of that workload and help do our part. We want these people to show up at the football field and we want to walk and show the community that we are a united front and we can get this community back together, working together."