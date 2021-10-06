police
Oct. 4

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Jordan Avenue.

Oct. 3

• A complaint against a juvenile was made on Central Boulevard.

• An attempt to serve a subpoena was made on Noble Road.

• A subpoena was served on Gilmer Avenue.

• An attempt to serve a subpoena was made on Tallassee Highway.

• A subpoena was served on Murphy Road.

• A report of a domestic dispute was made on Herbert Street and a white male was arrested.

• A report of a disorderly subject was made on Macedonia Road and a white male was arrested.

• A a reported of subject being stabbed was reported at Community Hospital.

• A domestic incident was reported on Second Avenue and a black male was arrested.

• Burglary was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

Oct. 2

• A disorderly person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Reckless driving was reported on James Street.

• Reckless driving was reported on North Dubois Street.

• Harassment was reported on Cliff Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Cliff Street.

• Trespassing was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Property was found on Barnett Boulevard.

• Reckless Driving was reported on Joy Street.

• Debris was removed from the roadway on Notasulga Road.

• Property damage was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Gunfire was reported on Main Street.

• A domestic incident was reported on Notasulga Road.

• A domestic incident was reported on Herren Street.

• A civil disturbance was reported on Muskogee Trail.

• Noise complaints were reported on Second Avenue.

An animal complaint was reported on Notasulga Road.

Oct. 1

• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A black male was arrested on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Indian Trail.

• A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported on Dorman Avenue.

• Harassing communications was reported on Riverside Avenue.

• A complaint against a juvenile was made on East Roosevelt Street.

Sept. 30

• A white female was arrested on a felony warrant on Barnett Boulevard.

• Property was found on North Roosevelt Street.

• Harassment was reported on First Avenue.

• An assault was reported on Third Avenue.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Cotton Ridge Road.

• A traffic accident with no injury was reported on Kent Road.

• Theft was reported on Eubanks Street.

• A prowler was reported on Jacob Court.

Sept. 29

• A white male was arrested on a warrant on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Friendship Road.

• A black male and black female were arrested on Washington Street on felony warrants.

• A white male was arrested on Washington street on a felony warrant.

• A black male was arrested on Central Boulevard on a felony warrant.

• A report was made for a private property accident on Gilmer Avenue.

• Officers directed traffic on Barnett Boulevard.

• Officers directed traffic on Highway 229.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Central Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Freeman Avenue.

Sept. 28

• Assistance was given to another agency on Old Plank Road.

• Harassment was reported on Claire Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported at E.B. Payne.

Sept. 27

• Assistance was given to another agency on Freeman Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• Theft was reported on Ashurt Bar Road.

• There was a vehicle accident on Gilmer Avenue.

• Property was retrieved from an address on Clover Street.

• Harassment was reported on Second Avenue.

• Shoplifting was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A complaint about a juvenile was made on Duke Street.

• Reckless driving was reported on Ashurst Avenue.