Oct. 4
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Jordan Avenue.
Oct. 3
• A complaint against a juvenile was made on Central Boulevard.
• An attempt to serve a subpoena was made on Noble Road.
• A subpoena was served on Gilmer Avenue.
• An attempt to serve a subpoena was made on Tallassee Highway.
• A subpoena was served on Murphy Road.
• A report of a domestic dispute was made on Herbert Street and a white male was arrested.
• A report of a disorderly subject was made on Macedonia Road and a white male was arrested.
• A a reported of subject being stabbed was reported at Community Hospital.
• A domestic incident was reported on Second Avenue and a black male was arrested.
• Burglary was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
Oct. 2
• A disorderly person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Reckless driving was reported on James Street.
• Reckless driving was reported on North Dubois Street.
• Harassment was reported on Cliff Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Cliff Street.
• Trespassing was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Property was found on Barnett Boulevard.
• Reckless Driving was reported on Joy Street.
• Debris was removed from the roadway on Notasulga Road.
• Property damage was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Gunfire was reported on Main Street.
• A domestic incident was reported on Notasulga Road.
• A domestic incident was reported on Herren Street.
• A civil disturbance was reported on Muskogee Trail.
• Noise complaints were reported on Second Avenue.
An animal complaint was reported on Notasulga Road.
Oct. 1
• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A black male was arrested on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Indian Trail.
• A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported on Dorman Avenue.
• Harassing communications was reported on Riverside Avenue.
• A complaint against a juvenile was made on East Roosevelt Street.
Sept. 30
• A white female was arrested on a felony warrant on Barnett Boulevard.
• Property was found on North Roosevelt Street.
• Harassment was reported on First Avenue.
• An assault was reported on Third Avenue.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Cotton Ridge Road.
• A traffic accident with no injury was reported on Kent Road.
• Theft was reported on Eubanks Street.
• A prowler was reported on Jacob Court.
Sept. 29
• A white male was arrested on a warrant on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Friendship Road.
• A black male and black female were arrested on Washington Street on felony warrants.
• A white male was arrested on Washington street on a felony warrant.
• A black male was arrested on Central Boulevard on a felony warrant.
• A report was made for a private property accident on Gilmer Avenue.
• Officers directed traffic on Barnett Boulevard.
• Officers directed traffic on Highway 229.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Central Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Freeman Avenue.
Sept. 28
• Assistance was given to another agency on Old Plank Road.
• Harassment was reported on Claire Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at E.B. Payne.
Sept. 27
• Assistance was given to another agency on Freeman Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• Theft was reported on Ashurt Bar Road.
• There was a vehicle accident on Gilmer Avenue.
• Property was retrieved from an address on Clover Street.
• Harassment was reported on Second Avenue.
• Shoplifting was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A complaint about a juvenile was made on Duke Street.
• Reckless driving was reported on Ashurst Avenue.