A massive winter storm unleashed snow and ice across dozens of states over the weekend before snow and ice expanded into the eastern United States on Monday. However, wintry weather won't be the only impact of the system as it heads eastward. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe thunderstorms could erupt in warmer air along the southern edge of the storm late Monday and Monday night.
Some of the thunderstorms that will ignite across northern and central Florida, southern and central Georgia and perhaps as far to the north as the eastern parts of the Carolinas could turn severe and spawn strong wind gusts, flash flooding and the potential for a few isolated tornadoes. In the strongest storms, winds may be strong enough to knock over trees and lead to power outages.
"A small number of the strongest storms could produce a brief tornado, especially from northern Florida to southern Georgia," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
Thunderstorms are likely to push eastward across the Florida Panhandle, southeastern Alabama and south-central Georgia during the mid- to late-afternoon hours on Monday.