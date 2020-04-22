Tasha Moyers lives in Tallassee with her husband Buddy and their four children, but today she is far from home. Moyers is working on the front line battling the coronavirus outbreak in hard-hit Newark, New Jersey.
Moyers was working as an emergency room nurse at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika but she left April 4 to work in the Newark Beth Israel Medical Center emergency department.
Moyers said she decided to go to Newark out of fear of spreading the coronavirus to her immediate family members.
"(I’m doing this) for the safety of my family," she said. "As a nurse, it was really stressful to come home every night. I was so fearful of bringing something into the family, that it just seemed more appropriate to leave and to go work."
She and her husband asked God for guidance before applying for the position that would take her so far from home.
"We prayed about it and I applied, and the next morning they offered me a job," Moyers said. "We felt like it was meant to be. It was very fast. I felt like I was packing up and going to war. It was so surreal."
Moyers' sister, Haley Deal, is also a nurse. She was working in a Georgia hospital, but it worked out so the sister nurses could make the trip to New Jersey together and work in the same hospital.
"Haley lives in Atlanta," Moyers said. "She was already in a travel assignment in Atlanta and she asked if she could get out of her contract early. She did and she applied for the same hospital. They put in a bid for her to go to the same hospital."
Leaving home to go help a place where there are more than 10,000 cases in the county and more than 85,000 in the state can be frightening. But Moyers said having her sister there makes the experience much more tolerable.
"At first, I was really nervous because, well, it's scary,” Moyers said. “So, I was like I don't know. The initial plan was to take one backpack and stay at a hotel. But when Haley said she would go, it made it a lot more bearable.”
Deal's dog came along for the trip and Moyers said having the pet around has brought her comfort while away from loved ones.
"We have an emotional support dog," she said. "His name is Cooper. I tell you what, he makes it bearable. I'm used to co-sleeping with my children, so having him in the bed makes it a little bit more bearable."
It took some time and a move to a safer neighborhood, but Moyers said she is beginning to settle in.
"I'm better now," Moyers said. “The first week was really rocky. Just because we were unsure about our place and everyone at work saying, 'You've got to move. You have to move; you're going to be a target. You're not even supposed to stop at the red light you are supposed to just keep on going.’"
Moyers works the night shift and said she has to prep like she is going into combat.
"It's like going to battle," she said. “I try to pack everything in one bag. I take an extra pair of clothes with me in a Ziplok bag. I take a water bottle and skin spray for my face — it's called skin defense. I take my own spray bottle of homemade cleaner."
Nurses at Newark Beth Israel Hospital are provided with personal protective equipment.
"They have N95s,” Moyers said. “I wear an N95 with the surgical mask over it. I keep my hair covered and if I'm in direct patient care, we use a disposable plastic PPE gown. In ICU, they are provided with jumpsuits. Those patients have tested positive. They are on a ventilator and have been ventilated.”
As an ER nurse, Moyers sees patients who are suspected to have COVID-19 and whose conditions have deteriorated.
"People in the ER are suspected COVID or they have been tested elsewhere and their symptoms have only gotten worse,” Moyers said. “They come in because they can't breathe.”
COVID-19 can affect people of any age, although elderly are the most at-risk age group.
"The pediatric ER is a separate ER so I haven't seen a lot of kids,” Moyers said. “I do know that there are 20-something-year-olds on ventilators. It doesn't discriminate. (Sunday) night I had a patient that was 63 years old. That's young. She was on a ventilator when I got there."
Not only does Moyers treat suspected COVID-19 patients, but she also has to treat other trauma patients, making for an extra heavy workload.
"When I got to work I had multiple ICU patients in the ER, plus the regular patients," Moyers said.
Moyers said while the disease can be deadly and every step should be taken to protect against it, there may be some light at the end of the dark tunnel.
"I believe (positive things) are happening, but I just don't think the odds are that great," Moyers said.
Now that she has been on duty at the hospital for a few weeks, Moyers said some conditions are starting to improve, but it is a slow process and as an ER nurse she often does not see that side.
"It seems to have slacked up a little this week," she said. "Last week, for every room that we have, there was another hall bed, or a recliner, outside of the door. There’s Room 10 and you had Hall 10, double stacked. When you walk down the hallway there are patients on both sides of the hallway."
COVID-19 patients who go into cardiac arrest often cannot be revived.
"When someone goes into cardiac arrest, they don't get very many rounds of CPR anymore," Moyers said. "It used to be you did six or seven rounds — a lot of rounds. But now they are limiting the number of rounds. The chances of if they do come back, they won't survive. It's horrible to say."
A lot of the older patients are coming into the ER from nursing homes. However, many are coming into the ER with unusual symptoms.
"I see a lot of nursing home patients, but it's not just nursing home patients," Moyers said. "It's also people coming from their home with sudden altered mental status. We're seeing that a lot. I don't know if the lack of oxygen that causes the confusion, but something is making them altered. They are confused. A lot of people are found unresponsive, on the floor. It just wipes them out."
Moyers said she understood she was going to treat people; that's what she signed up to do. But she was unaware of the impact it would make in her or the toll it would take.
"My perspective changed after getting here,” she said. “I knew people were going to be sick but coming and looking at their eyes, and most of the time you can only see their eyes because they have a mask on, it's heartbreaking. We may have six or seven patients and things are constantly changing with these patients. It affects so many different parts of the body, not just their breathing."
Moyers said all the hospital staff at Newark Beth Israel Medical center are caring and supportive.
"The nurses and the staff are so appreciative,” she said. “It's unbelievable. Every morning they have a huddle and they tell you how many people are in the ER, what's going on, if anything has changed, they give shoutouts to people. It's just amazing. They acknowledge people who are there stepping up."
With no patients allowed in the hospital, Moyers not only has to care for patients, but she also works hard to keep family members up to date.
"It's been interesting not having families by the bedside, but they are calling,” Moyers said. “So, you have to update, but it's different. It's not their fault that they can't be there and I try to treat all of my patients like they were my family member. When I talked to them I tell them, 'Hey while your loved one’s in my care, I'm going to treat them like I'd want my family to be treated.’"
The job is not easy, but Moyers understands the hardships her patients and their loved ones are going through during this difficult time.
"It's hard, but you just gotta do it," Moyers said.
While the hospital has enough PPE for personnel, staff members started testing positive for COVID-19 causing a shortage of healthcare workers.
"A lot of the problem was, hospital employees got sick, they caught the virus,” Moyers said. “There were so many out. It was bad. They are starting to come back now. They have had 120 employees this week that have come back to work."
The plan is to return home this summer and when she arrives she and her family will self-quarantine for at least 14 days. She also plans on taking extra safety precautions.
"For two weeks at least — and if for some reason I get to come home between now and July — my plan is to wear a mask at home and my family will not leave the house for two weeks, just to protect everyone else, because you can carry it and not have any symptoms."
Until she makes it back home to Tallassee, Moyers has two simple messages for the community.
"Hug your loved ones," she said. "Wash your hands."